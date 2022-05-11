The Potomac Valley Audubon Society is recruiting “Weed Warriors” to help maintain four nature preserves, totaling over 500 acres, located in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. The program includes training by PVAS’ Land Manager to become a certified Weed Warrior.
Certified Weed Warriors will be given the knowledge and the tools needed to tackle invasive species at the preserves on volunteers’ own schedules. Plus, they will be connected with other Weed Warriors to work together if they choose.
PVAS’s Land & Conservation Manager KC Walters will lead this Certified Weed Warrior training, which will be held at Cool Spring Preserve, located south of Charles Town, West Virginia, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. May 20.
After successful completion of the training, participants will become certified PVAS Weed Warriors. This certification comes with a Weed Warrior T-shirt to wear while performing duties and exclusive access to tools for the various jobs. Additional trainings will be held over the summer based on interest.
Pre-registration is required for this training at potomacaudubon.org.
For more information about this event or PVAS, email katelyn@potomacaudubon.org or call 681-252-1387.
