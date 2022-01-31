For much of Lou Meyer’s career working on vegetation and arboricultural issues, he’s had an easy way of identifying which trees are of the ash species.
“They’re the dead ones,” he remarked.
But on a chilly January morning, he stood in Thurmont’s Community Park with his colleague at the Davey Tree Expert Company, staring up at the lattice of branches that cut apart the gray winter sky. The trees were bare — absent the lush green leaves that shade the park in the spring and summer — but, at least at the time of their last inventory, they were alive. Most were healthy, even.
The future didn’t always look so hopeful for the roughly 150 ash trees that dot the 23-acre slice of land located off Frederick Road. About two decades ago, the emerald ash borer — a beautiful, iridescent beetle native to Asia — arrived in the U.S., likely hidden in wood packing materials. Since then, they have been responsible for the destruction of tens of millions of ash trees across the country.
Trees infested with the invasive pest have a 99.8 percent mortality rate, said Meyer, who works on Davey’s business development team with John Jastrzembski. If Thurmont had left their ash trees alone, Meyer and Jastrzembski estimate the Community Park would have lost about 95 percent of its tree population.
“And the others would be close behind,” Jastrzembski said.
But the town didn’t leave the trees alone — they covered their ashes, so to speak.
In 2016, Thurmont’s commissioners hired Jastrzembski and Meyer’s company to treat the park’s ash trees with a pesticide that protects them from the insect. Some five years later, the town has only had to remove a handful of the trees. Jastrzembski put the mortality rate of the park’s ash tree population at less than 7 percent — a number even more impressive considering it includes trees left untreated with the product.
Thurmont began by investing in the treatment of 45 trees, but that number has since expanded to roughly 80. Blue, silver and yellow aluminum tags mark trunks throughout the park, many of them covered in scratch marks from being gnawed at by squirrels. The colors identify which trees are treated during even years, which are treated during odd years and which receive no treatment at all.
To apply the pesticide to the trees, Jastrzembski and Meyer’s co-workers either inject the product directly into the trunks or use it to soak the soil. Jastrzembski estimates another 50 or 60 trees that aren’t directly treated receive the pesticide through the underground network of roots that connect them to their neighbors.
“So, the citizens are paying for treatment for about half the trees that are currently being saved,” Jastrzembski said. He added that the thicket of ash trees located in the park is the healthiest stand of the species he’s walked through in Maryland or Virginia.
Still, the commitment the town has made to preserving the park’s ash trees is a big one, Thurmont Chief Administrative Officer Jim Humerick noted — commissioners budget an average of $20,000 for the project every year.
It’s an investment they’re happy to make, Humerick said. The town doesn’t want the park to lose its ash tree population. It would look completely different if it did — more artificial than the green, natural space where Thurmont hosts its annual Colorfest and Halloween festivities.
Additionally, 2021 marked the town’s sixth consecutive year of being named a Tree City USA community — a designation given to jurisdictions that follow a four-step framework to maintain and grow their tree cover. In 2020, Thurmont also achieved the “Growth Award” from the Arbor Day Foundation, one of nine Maryland communities to earn this recognition.
“We take trees pretty seriously here in Thurmont,” Humerick said.
He added that the town has heard nothing but positive feedback about its investment in the Community Park’s ash tree population.
And Thurmont has experienced other benefits from this commitment apart from a fuller canopy of trees: According to a report compiled by the Davey Tree Expert Company, trees in its Community Park absorb 106 tons of carbon dioxide each year and manage more than 145,000 gallons of stormwater runoff. They also remove pollutants from the air like carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, ozone and particulate matter.
The ultimate goal is for every ash tree in the Community Park to either be treated with the pesticide or have died, Meyer explained. At that point, the emerald ash borer population will collapse because it no longer has a food source.
The town isn’t there yet — even more ash trees inhabit the thick forest overlooking the Community Park from the nearby Catoctin Mountain Park, meaning the town’s ash borers still have plenty of food left. In fact, there isn’t a place in the country — including the Michigan and Ohio communities where experts first started treating ash trees — that have experienced the collapse of their ash borer populations, Meyer said.
So, the work continues. But Meyer and Jastrzembski aren’t complaining.
Even standing in the cold morning air — their hands bunched up in their pockets — their eyes gleamed with excitement as they explained why it’s so important to protect ash trees. The species adds a lot of value to an area’s biodiversity with the wildlife and insects it attracts, Jastrzembski said. And wood engineers have yet to find a tree that provides better material for a baseball bat.
Jastrzembski has a personal connection to ash trees, too. He planted two of them in the yard of the first house he ever bought. Four years after that, he was able to hang his hammock between them.
Meyer emphasized that he and Jastrzembski don’t do this work to experiment on trees or to “make a lot of money.” They do it because saving trees is vital to the future of humanity and the planet as a whole.
“We want trees to survive because that’s how we survive,” he said. “Without trees, it’s over.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.