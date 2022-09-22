Bethany Dell’Agnello, center, receives the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Certificate for Community Service Award. Dell’Agnello was instrumental in the establishment of the tree walks in Frederick, one at Baker Park and one at Hood College.
The award was made in front of “The Water’s Edge,” an acrylic depiction of trees by Doug Moulden, which hangs at the C. Burr Artz Public Library in Frederick, courtesy of the C. Burr Artz Trust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.