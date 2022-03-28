Registration for the annual Bike to Work Day, scheduled for May 20, is now open.
The event for bicyclists throughout the Washington region will feature 96 pit stops throughout Washington, D.C., and nearby Maryland and Virginia suburbs with raffles, food and giveaways. The first 15,000 people who sign up and attend will get a free Bike to Work Day t-shirt.
Pit stops in Frederick County will be located at the MARC train station in Brunswick and the Transit Center on East Street in downtown Frederick.
The annual event to promote bicycling as a commuting option is being organized by the Commuter Connections program of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments and the Washington Area Bicyclist Association.
People can register at www.biketoworkmetrodc.org or by calling 800-745-RIDE.
Riders who want to travel together can join bicycle convoys led by experienced volunteer bicycle commuters. Information on where the convoys will meet on the day of the event will be available on the event's website.
