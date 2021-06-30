Cunningham Falls State Park is set to get $150,000 from the state to improve accessibility at its boat ramp, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday.
The grant money was part of $13.5 million in Waterway Improvement Funds Hogan announced to benefit public boating facilities across the state. It will go toward 60 projects in 19 counties. The Hunting Creek Lake project is the only one slated for Frederick County.
Mark Spurrier, manager of Cunningham Falls and Gambrill state parks, said the project will entail making repairs and accessibility improvements to the existing boat launch and parking area at the lake. It will also include stormwater management updates aimed at controlling runoff, he said.
The Waterway Improvement Fund was created in 1966 and is primarily derived from a five-percent vessel excise tax on boat purchases and titling, according to Hogan’s statement on the grants.
“Boating is not just an important part of our history and our culture, it is also an important part of Maryland’s economy,” Hogan said in the statement. “The announcement of these new grants is yet another shining example that Maryland is open for business, open for summer, and open for boating."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.