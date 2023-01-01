Several years ago, on New Year’s Eve, Bob Ward drove to the bank of the frozen Potomac River in Brunswick and cut a 20-by-20-foot square into the ice.
It was the night before the town’s annual polar bear plunge, and Ward — the longtime president of the Brunswick Area Recreation Council — wanted to be sure there was a non-frozen area of the river where participants could take a frigid swim.
But by the time Ward and the swimmers arrived at the river the following afternoon, the water had already frozen back over. The emergency rescue workers volunteering at the event had to re-cut the ice for people to dive in.
On Sunday, the first day of 2023, it was a different story.
“We almost called it off today because it’s too warm,” Lee Zumbach, treasurer of the local recreation council, joked.
He stood on the river bank, clutching a megaphone, and chatting with town residents who have participated in the plunge almost every year since he and Ward started it nearly two decades ago.
There was a consensus: The weather for this year’s plunge was the warmest it has ever been. With temperatures reaching the low 60s, it felt more like early fall or late spring than mid-winter.
But this year brought new challenges for the event, which raises money for local charities.
Shortly after the plunge was scheduled to begin, a train blocked the only road leading to the Brunswick Family Campground, where the event takes place every year. As a result, only about a dozen people were able to rush the river. More swimmers waited on the other side of the train, unable to access the water.
Still, spirits were high on the bank of the Potomac at 1 p.m.
A small crowd of people stood on the sloped hill leading to the water. Many stripped off their T-shirts as they waited their turn, bouncing in place to keep warm.
At Ward’s signal, the swimmers rushed into the river in groups of five or six, shouting and whooping.
“It’s a fun event,” Ward said. “It’s people getting to know each other and getting out to talk to each other. Friends, family. That’s about the way I look at it.”
This year, participants had the chance to pledge donations to four local organizations: the Frederick County Special Olympics, the Brunswick Food Bank, the Frederick County Humane Society and BEACON, which provides emergency assistance to families in need.
Members of the Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Company also dotted the river bank, keeping a watchful eye over the swimmers. Some donned bright orange water suits and waded into the water, creating a human barrier between the participants and the rest of the river.
Anthony Smothers, chief of the local ambulance and rescue company, has helped at the plunge for as long as it’s been happening. Every year, the priority of his team is to make sure everybody enters and exits the water safely, he said.
In the last 17 years, he’s only ever participated in the event himself once.
“I took a plunge one year in nothing but shorts, and that was enough for me,” he said.
But for Walter Stull — a former member of the city’s council — participating in the plunge is a yearly tradition. This year, after handing his hearing aids to his wife, he waded into the water to his knees.
Then, he turned around and strode back out.
“I like saying, ‘I did it,’” Stull said of his favorite part of the annual event.
