Monocacy River
The Monocacy River, as seen from Pinecliff Park

 File staff photo by Katina Zentz

The Catoctin Land Trust received a grant of $12,500 that will go toward restoring watersheds in Frederick and Washington counties through the Heart of Maryland Conservation Alliance.

The grant is part of $60,000 the Land Trust Alliance and the Chesapeake Bay Funders Network awarded to seven organizations through the 2023 Chesapeake Land and Water Initiative.

