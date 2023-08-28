The Catoctin Land Trust received a grant of $12,500 that will go toward restoring watersheds in Frederick and Washington counties through the Heart of Maryland Conservation Alliance.
The grant is part of $60,000 the Land Trust Alliance and the Chesapeake Bay Funders Network awarded to seven organizations through the 2023 Chesapeake Land and Water Initiative.
The Catoctin Land Trust was awarded for leading the Heart of Maryland Conservation Alliance’s “Watershed-based plan to advance climate resiliency and Bay restoration,” according to a news release.
The Heart of Maryland Conservation Alliance is a network of individuals and organizations focused on the conservation of historical and recreational resources, farmland, forests and water within Frederick and Washington counties.
David Lillard, executive director of the Catoctin Land Trust, said his organization takes on coordinating the alliance and its activities. The alliance is made of over 20 groups and agencies, according to Lillard.
Currently, the organizations in the conservation alliance are collaborating on a strategic plan to restore the Catoctin, Monocacy and Antietam watersheds. All three watersheds fall within the Chesapeake Bay watershed area.
To restore the watersheds, the alliance is considering planting trees along streams to reduce pollution runoff and searching for areas where streams need to be restored.
Lillard said the conservation alliance wants to pinpoint projects and connect landowners interested in restoration with alliance partners and their services. The grant will help with costs associated with hosting outreach events in which landowners and partners can connect.
Lillard said the conservation alliance’s grand plan is larger than what this grant alone provides, but the funding is a “critical piece” in getting the restoration efforts started.
“A lot of people ... may not connect with the Chesapeake Bay ... but these are our local streams,” he said. “This is where we fish. In some cases, it’s our drinking water. All of this really is meant to help on a lot of fronts particularly just cleaning up and restoring our streams.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.