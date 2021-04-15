Catoctin Mountain Park put out a call Thursday for volunteers interested in serving as overnight camp hosts.

Camp hosts assist park staff with campground maintenance, answer camper questions, enforce quiet hours and perform other management tasks in exchange for a free place to stay and complimentary water and electric hook-ups, according to park officials.

The park needs volunteers who are willing to commit at least a month of service between May and October, the National Park Service said. They will need to supply their own camper or RV and must be able to drive, pass a background check and work for 32 hours per week.

Volunteers will be placed at Owens Creek Campground, Camp Round Meadow and Poplar Grove Youth Campground. Those interested can apply at volunteer.gov, email cato_superintendent@nps.gov or call the visitor center at 301-663-9388 to request an application.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!