Catoctin Mountain Park put out a call Thursday for volunteers interested in serving as overnight camp hosts.
Camp hosts assist park staff with campground maintenance, answer camper questions, enforce quiet hours and perform other management tasks in exchange for a free place to stay and complimentary water and electric hook-ups, according to park officials.
The park needs volunteers who are willing to commit at least a month of service between May and October, the National Park Service said. They will need to supply their own camper or RV and must be able to drive, pass a background check and work for 32 hours per week.
Volunteers will be placed at Owens Creek Campground, Camp Round Meadow and Poplar Grove Youth Campground. Those interested can apply at volunteer.gov, email cato_superintendent@nps.gov or call the visitor center at 301-663-9388 to request an application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.