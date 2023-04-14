The National Park Service reminds visitors that the harvest of ramps, aka wild leeks, in Catoctin Mountain Park is illegal and kills native plants. Foraging for ramps has become popular in the Eastern United States, and the NPS has seen an increase in illegal harvesting in Catoctin Mountain Park.

In addition to being illegal, the collection of ramps in the park threatens the plant’s long-term viability. Harvesting ramps typically involves the removal of the entire plant from the root up. This makes it far more difficult for the ramp population to regenerate compared to other natural products that can be harvested like berries or mushrooms. Studies show that if ramps are harvested, it can take several years for ramp patches to recover. The NPS is dedicated to the protection and preservation of the natural beauty and ecosystems within Catoctin Mountain Park.

