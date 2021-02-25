Catoctin Mountain Park and wooded areas in northern Frederick County are likely home to animals once thought to be extinct in the state: fishers.
Fishers (Pekania pennanti) are part of the weasel family, said Becky Loncosky, a biologist at Catoctin Mountain Park, and are long, fast-moving tree-climbing creatures. Males can weigh up to 15 pounds and be 4 feet in length.
The park is currently trying to determine how many fishers might be living around Catoctin Mountain.
“They’re fairly secretive, but it sounds like they’re more common than we know,” Loncosky said.
Fishers prefer to live in heavily wooded areas with more than 40 square miles of trees. Come the 18th and 19th centuries, many large forests were razed, and fishers moved westward. They were also hunted for their furs, further driving the population down.
But fishers were brought back to the area by the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources in the 1960s, said Harry Spiker, the game mammal section leader of the Maryland DNR. Twenty-three fishers were trapped and transported from Canada to be reintroduced to habitats they previously occupied.
“Back in the ’60s, they were looking at recovering forests that weren’t doing well, and they wanted to restore the forest to what it had been historically as well,” Spiker said. “So it’s more of an overall ecological thing.”
In recent years, fishers have been spotted more often on the East Coast, in particular in New England. One was even seen in the Bronx in 2014, according to National Geographic.
Loncosky said a game camera snapped a picture of a fisher in Cunningham Falls State Park in 2013. Since then, Catoctin Mountain Park has installed two game cameras to try to catch one on film, but that has yet to happen. The park is now considering installing more cameras, Loncosky said.
She put out a call to action on social media earlier this week, asking Frederick County residents to send any pictures or information on sightings they might have.
Loncosky said she has since gotten several emails detailing encounters with fishers. Many people did not even know what fishers were before seeing the post.
Fishers are not dangerous to humans. Loncosky calls them “elusive,” saying they would probably scurry away from humans like raccoons and minks might. They are, however, predatory on animals such as moles, mice and voles. Fun fact: They are also the only mammal to prey on porcupines.
“Most animals will avoid a porcupine for obvious reasons, but a fisher is really effective,” Spiker said.
While fishers originally only lived in habitats where they could have access to more than 40 square miles of forest, they have been heavily adaptable to different environments. The fact that more fishers have been sighted in agricultural parts of Frederick County is proof of this, Spiker said.
“They’re really uncommon, but boy, they can do damage when they do get into a chicken coop,” he said.
Fishers are eligible to be hunted in the state of Maryland, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Spiker said fishers are not considered to be a threatened species, especially in western counties like Garrett and Allegany.
Loncosky reiterated that until recently she had no idea fishers were living in Frederick County.
“It’s exciting to know there’s something there that you haven’t heard of before or maybe haven’t seen,” she said. “That’s the exciting thing about it, that they could be here and we just don’t even know it.”
If Catoctin Mountain Park can identify fishers in the park, it will begin studying what Loncosky assumes will be a small population.
“We can’t protect something if we don’t know it’s here,” she said.
(1) comment
Loncoskey, how are these animals going to be protected thanks to you notifying readers of the FNP of their existence and where they are located? Real smart (not). And, to state that they are eligible to be hunted. Doesn't anybody think? This is an open invitation to anybody who wants to hunt these animals for sport. What stupidity.
