Catoctin Veterinary Clinic, a full-service small animal practice in Thurmont, recently energized more than 80 solar panels, according to representatives from Paradise Energy Solutions, a family-owned company that installed the panels.
The clinic offers care to a variety of animals including dogs, cats and rabbits.
“We are concerned about the environment and the carbon footprint we make with our business,” Dr. Jonathan Bramson, co-owner of the clinic, said in a prepared statement. “It’s about caring for the pets, our pet parents, our community, and the environment. Going solar grows out of that.”
In total, 89 panels were installed by Paradise Energy Solutions. That number of panels can offset 35 tons of carbon dioxide, save more than 800 trees per year and is expected to lower energy costs for the clinic, according to a news release.
