The health of the Chesapeake Bay watershed has stagnated, according to a Thursday report from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, which gave the estuary the same D-plus grade as it did in its last report card in 2020.
Improvements made in oyster and rockfish populations were offset by a 33-year-low in blue crab populations, and overall, the nonprofit’s biennial "State of the Bay" report outlined that Maryland and other bay states require significant reductions in pollution from agriculture and urban development to achieve regional restoration goals.
“I know that this news is frustrating to some, and I would count myself on that list, but if we can commit to hard work, new partnerships and innovative ideas, we can lead to a brighter future for the Chesapeake Bay,” said Hillary Harp Falk, president of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, at a Thursday press conference following the report’s release.
The report is based on scientific observations made in three primary categories: pollution, habitat and fisheries. Within those categories are 13 indicators, such as blue crabs under fisheries and wetlands under habitat.
The composite score of those indicators is then graded on a health index between 0 and 100. A score of 0-10 designates the bay as “dangerously out of balance” while 100 signifies a state of health depicted in the early 1600s, when oysters once lined the bottom of the bay.
Thursday’s report gave the bay a score of 32.
Climate change was listed as an underlying threat for all three categories.
Also contributing to the bay’s low grade were high amounts of nitrogen and phosphorus pollution, according to Beth McGee, director of science and agricultural policy at CBF.
An overabundance of these two nutrient pollutants can lead to the explosive growth of algae in the bay and its tributaries. Algae feed off the nutrients and when they die in large amounts, the bacteria that decomposes the algae choke waterways of oxygen, killing aquatic life.
Though Frederick County land represents a fraction of the 64,000 square miles that comprise the Chesapeake Bay watershed, pollution that enters local waterways can flow into the Monocacy River and then the Potomac River, terminating in the bay.
Nutrient pollutants found in agricultural fertilizer and animal waste follow this route from farmlands to bay, as do stormwater runoff in urban areas and wastewater from septic systems.
The most cost-effective way to reduce nutrient pollutants, according to McGee, is by planting trees along streams. Trees filter nutrients from urban and agricultural runoff, thereby reducing pollution loads in bay tributaries.
Frederick County is in a strong position when it comes to tree cover, according to a 2020 study spearheaded by the Harry R. Hughes Center for Agro-Ecology.
"Frederick and Queen Anne’s counties... experienced net population growth and a net increase in tree canopy cover, indicating potentially good land use planning,” the study stated.
Additionally, the county's 2020 forest conservation ordinance requires an acre-for-acre replanting of trees axed for development, stymieing large-scale deforestation.
"Locally, we have the most stringent forest conservation in the state," said Shannon Moore, director of the Frederick County Division of Energy and Environment. "And that's important because the state has lost a lot of forest overall in areas like Montgomery and Prince George's counties."
On the stormwater front, Moore addressed the improvements that the county has made in meeting pollution compliance, which includes 1,981 acres of watershed restoration through tree plantings and stream repair.
Such conservation efforts do not mean that Frederick County and the bay watershed would not benefit from additional forest buffers between streams, according to McGee, and a large area for opportunity is on private farmlands.
McGee listed multiple incentives through the Maryland Department of Agriculture that compensate farmers for installing forest buffers and added that the buffers, in general, can clean the streams that farmers' livestock may ultimately drink from.
Community buy-in for those programs and others that reduce agricultural pollution are not guaranteed, however, and McGee said that more Maryland-specific studies that show their benefits would help bridge the divide between theoretical and practical.
"I think we need to do a better job of really showing that these practices are good for water quality are good for their bottom line," McGee said.
Looming over the bay's latest report card is a 2025 deadline to achieve federal pollution reduction goals established by the 2010 Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint.
In October, CBF released a report that projected bay states were not on track to meet those goals, and that realization, paired with Thursday's findings, made the future pace of the bay's restoration uncertain.
"While the news is tough today, we are all very optimistic about the future," Falk said at the conclusion of Thursday's press conference, "and know that 2025 is an important deadline, but it is not the finish line."
