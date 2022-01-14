At the break of dawn, a white government truck slowly pulls up to the Hunting Creek Lake at Cunningham Falls State Park, shining a beam of light onto a handful of deer. With a quick inspection of this tranquil morning sight, Park Ranger Mark Spurrier, manager for Cunningham Falls and Gambrill State Parks, starts “another day at the office.”
Raised on a dairy farm in Frederick County, Spurrier knew early on that a regular desk job was not going to make him happy. Instead, while in high school, he attended the Natural Resources Career Camp where he learned about different career paths, and the depth and breadth of professions within the sustainable management, conservation, and restoration of our natural resources. The Frederick County Forestry Board is one of Maryland’s 24 County Forestry Boards that raise funds throughout the year to sponsor high school students to the NRCC — a week-long career camp led annually by professional natural resources experts.
After experiences at NRCC, 4-H camp, and participating in FFA, Spurrier chose a career as a park ranger. He obtained a degree in environmental studies from Frederick Community College focusing on fisheries and wildlife, and interned at Cunningham Falls State Park with the Scales and Tales wildlife education program before starting to work for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
Park rangers are considered “generalists” who can be involved in virtually every aspect of park management, including implementing natural and historic conservation projects, maintaining and managing trails, abating invasive species, assessing animal health, developing interpretive and informational signs and brochures, directing lost visitors (trail apps don’t work without internet reception!), maintaining logs on the progress of animals, trees and geographic shifts through data records and photography, conducting environmental education programs, and so much more.
There are federal, state, county, nonprofit and private parks that all require sustainable management, restoration and conservation. Of the 75 Maryland State Parks, Ranger Spurrier manages over 10,000 acres, including three campgrounds, a 44-acre lake, and many unique historic and natural resources across Cunningham Falls and Gambrill State Parks. As the park manager, Spurrier also oversees and allocates budgets, supervises staff, coordinates volunteers, maintains the facilities, applies for grants and prioritizes funding allocations. He especially enjoys mentoring, staff development, connecting with the many visitors to the parks, and learning about how diverse cultures interact differently with nature. After 25 years on the job, Spurrier is quick to say that “every day is fun.”
Spurrier is also well aware of the growing challenges and urgency of his profession with a perceptibly changing climate. Winter droughts increasingly threaten fires, spring floods threaten native vegetation, invasive species thrive as native plants struggle with changing weather patterns, wildlife migration patterns are shifting and so on. In addition, with COVID-19, there has been a spike in visitors to our parks, with over one million recreating at Frederick County’s State Parks in 2020 alone.
“We need more people, especially younger, diverse folk,” Spurrier said. “The conservation of our natural resources is vital to each and every one of us. As changing weather patterns increasingly affect our natural resources, we need larger budgets and more people to help the conservation and restoration of our resources. At the same time, we need to incorporate different management and conservation practices, and ensure equal access and experiences for all.”
When Spurrier speaks at middle and high school career fairs, his passion for a profession in Natural Resources becomes contagious: “We need everyone! Natural resource careers are enormously broad: Do you like to hike? Do you like photography? Do you like animals? Do you like history? Do you like flying? Do you like hunting? Are you interested in Natural Resource Police? How about Wildland Firefighter? Botanist? Forester? Wildlife specialist? Ornithologist? Fishing? Managing, conserving and restoring our natural resources requires every talent and interest!”
So, if you’re in high school and are exploring career options, check out the NRCC Camp, volunteer at a park during a summer, and discover if a career in Natural Resources is for you.
The Frederick County Forestry Board promotes the conservation, stewardship, and sustainable use of our forest resources and urban landscapes. We inform the public and vigorously advocate for local, regional, and national forest ecosystems. Trees enhance our physical and mental well-being; improve the quality of our streams, lakes, and the Bay; help cool the environment; retain and improve soil; produce oxygen while consuming carbon dioxide; and provide home for wildlife. Visit frederick.forestryboard.org for information on our programs, events, and resources.
