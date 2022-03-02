Frederick lowered its monthly electricity usage by more than 2 percent and planted more than 500 new trees in 2021, even as some aldermen express concern that the city needs to do more to fight the effects of climate change.
The city buys enough renewable energy credits to cut the emissions from its electricity use for 100 percent of its operations, and the city’s overall monthly electricity usage dropped by an average of 2.2 percent across all sectors of the city government in 2021, according to the city’s sustainability annual report presented by Sustainability Manager Jenny Willoughby to the mayor and aldermen at a workshop Wednesday.
Willoughby said the city is also working with Potomac Edison to bring six Level II charging stations for electric vehicles and two Level III stations to different parts of the city, and is working on a contract to install additional charging stations in the city parking decks.
Alderman Ben MacShane praised Willoughby’s report as being “filled with positive steps” but also worried that the city and county are just “dancing around the margins” on the moves necessary to make an impact on climate change.
Frederick, the second largest city in Maryland, has less than 20 electric charging stations planned, he said.
Alderwoman Katie Nash also wondered about how the various programs and plans that the city has passed or adopted over the years fit together for a comprehensive approach to addressing climate change.
The city adopted a Climate Action Plan for Government Operations in 2021, while the previous Board of Aldermen adopted the city’s Sustainability Plan, among other legislation to fight climate change.
Among other items that Willoughby presented Wednesday, the city also completed an inventory of its streetlights, with 3,867 high-pressure sodium, 943 induction, 20 mercury vapor, and nine incandescent lights counted, according to the report. The inventory also counted 3,442 light emitting diode lights, a significant increase over past years.
Some of the LED lights were updated by city workers, while others were added as part of new developments, the report said.
The city also planted 505 new trees in 2021, up from the 308 planted in 2020. That brings the number of street trees in the city to 12,285, with more than 17,000 expected by 2025.
Tree canopy coverage is going to become a critical part of mitigating the effects of climate change in the coming years, Willoughby said.
Participation from volunteers also contributed to the city’s sustainability efforts in the past year, from cleanup events to tree plantings, she said.
In the city’s watershed, 46 volunteers from Mid-Atlantic Off-Road Enthusiasts picked up 2,620 pounds of trash during one four-hour event.
And 49 volunteers from the city’s Adopt-a-Road program collected almost 1,300 pounds of trash during 10 different events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.