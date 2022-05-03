Frederick’s Public Works fleet could be headed to a more electric future, as the city tries to make it easier for residents to own and charge electric vehicles.
The Public Works Department would likely use some of its budget for fiscal 2023 to begin a preliminary study of the infrastructure it needs to accommodate more electric vehicles in its fleet, Public Works Director Zack Kershner told the mayor and aldermen Monday night.
The department bought a few smaller electric vehicles, such as a Chevy Leaf and several Toyota Priuses that are used by its staff at City Hall and some inspectors, Deputy Director of Public Works Tracy Coleman said Tuesday.
And it’s recently looked at a potential grant for more heavy-duty vehicles.
But it felt it needed a better plan for what types of vehicles are available in electric models, and their capacities and ability to do the jobs the department needs, Coleman said.
For instance, how long could an electric trash truck go before it needs to be recharged, she asked.
The department also has no charging stations at its Airport Drive facility and would need to figure out what kinds of stations it needs for medium or heavy-duty vehicles.
“We need to plan for it and put the infrastructure in place,” she said.
The proposal comes as the city looks for ways to increase its general infrastructure to accommodate electric vehicles.
The city is in the engineering phase of a project with Potomac Edison to put charging stations at several locations, Sustainability Manager Jenny Willoughby said Tuesday.
It would add stations in the parking area of Max Kehne Park off U.S. 15, at a park in the Taskers Chance neighborhood and at a parking lot in the 300 block of North Market Street, Willoughby said.
The city has also been looking at ways to transition its fleet of vehicles but doesn’t have the funding to replace the number of vehicles needed for the best rates, she said.
It also needs to figure out which types of vehicles in each department would be suitable for a transition to electric and what types of vehicles are available in electric models.
The city has started shifting some Frederick Police Department vehicles to hybrid models.
There are some grant funds available, but they don’t cover every type of vehicle, Willoughby said.
Members of the city’s staff aren’t trained to maintain electric vehicles, so they would have to consider whether to train their own staff or hire an outside company, she said.
But despite the challenges, Willoughby said there are a lot of good possibilities.
“I’m excited that we’re looking at it,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.