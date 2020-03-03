Jenny Willoughby knows that building and maintaining trails was never part of the city of Frederick’s plans for its watershed.
“We’re allowing recreation to happen because we know it’s an important thing,” said Willoughby, the city’s sustainability manager.
She was recently recognized as Land Manager of the Year by the Mid-Atlantic Off-Road Enthusiasts for her work on the trails stretching through the watershed in the Catoctin Mountains north of the city.
By MORE’s calculations, Willoughby’s work helped the group and the city complete five miles of new trail connections in 2019, maintain more than 40 miles of trails, engage 244 residents for 2,290 volunteer hours, and get $58,500 in grant funds.
“Jenny helped us achieve all of these milestones,” MORE’s Frederick Watershed trail liaison, Joe Whitehair, said in an email Tuesday. “MORE is excited for our continued partnership with the City of Frederick and to work with Jenny as we enhance and maintain the trails for all users.”
MORE is a nonprofit organization in the Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., area that tries to expand trail access for mountain bikers in the Mid-Atlantic region.
A few years ago, an ad hoc committee began to look at recreational opportunities in the watershed and to address issues raised by people hiking, biking, and riding horses in the area.
People were making their own trails in inappropriate areas, and “not necessarily in a sustainable way,” Willoughby said.
They’re working to build trails in the lower part of the watershed south of Hamburg Road, to replace trails in the upper part of the area that contains critical habitat for 22 types of threatened or endangered species of animals or plants.
Despite what some people believe, the city doesn’t directly fund projects in the watershed, Willoughby said.
That makes MORE’s ability to get grant funding and provide volunteer hours even more important.
MORE is also working to create GPS locations at various points so they can be mapped, and encourage people to use the trails in the lower portion.
Willoughby uses her role in the city to facilitate getting permits or access for work that needs to be done on city land.
She plays down her role in getting the trails built and improved.
“My part is very small,” she said.
