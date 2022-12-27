Christmas Tree Discard
The sun sets in the sky behind the Harry Grove Stadium back lot, one of four locations the city of Frederick has provided for residents to drop off Christmas trees.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Frederick residents can drop off Christmas trees at four areas around the city through Jan. 31.

Collected trees are collected and ground into mulch as part of the city’s recycling efforts.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

