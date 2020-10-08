Frederick’s streets and roads are up for adoption, as groups can now select a stretch of roadway in the city to keep clean of garbage and litter.
Interested groups or individuals can adopt a section of roadway of at least one mile that they’ll pledge to clean at least four times a year.
The city will provide bags, gloves and safety vests for the pick-ups, and a sign with the group’s name will be placed at each adopted section of road.
Groups can select their own section of road, but it must be owned by the city and at least one mile long, said Jenny Willoughby, the city’s sustainability manager.
If anyone is unsure about their section or has questions, they can email Willoughby at jwilloughby@cityoffrederickmd.gov.
The leader of a group should fill out an online form to get the process started, and individual participants will have to each fill out another form on the city’s website to participate.
Once Willoughby has gotten an application from a group’s leader, she’ll reach out to organize supplies and get them prepared for their first pick-up event, she said.
The city will collect trash bags once an event is finished, she said.
Volunteers must be at least 12 years old, and those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
