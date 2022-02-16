Frederick officials will have to decide whether to dedicate almost 2 acres of parkland to a development on the north side of the city.
The mayor and aldermen were briefed on the proposal for the Kellerton development at a workshop Wednesday.
The project’s developer was required as part of the project to dedicate 44 acres of parkland in two phases, about 21 acres in the first phase and about 23 acres as part of a later phase of the project at the development at the intersection of Yellow Springs Road and Rocky Springs Road.
The request discussed Wednesday is part of the second phase and contains 1.91 acres of new plantings or afforestation, according to a report prepared by city staff.
The second phase dedication includes a shared-use path using part of the H&F Trolley trail, internal path connections, a multipurpose field, a baseball field, for small picnic pavilions and a parking lot.
The aldermen have to approve the acceptance of land dedications that contain forested areas because of the protective easements involved that could affect how the park will ultimately function, according to the staff report.
Accepting land with forest conservation easements is expected to have little fiscal impact for the city, the report noted, because forested areas don’t require the same amount of maintenance as areas with manicured lawns, fields or similar areas.
With no public notice requirements specified, the issue will be put on the agenda for an upcoming public meeting, said Gabrielle Collard, manager of current planning for the city.
