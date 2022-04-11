Frederick’s Department of Public Works will host an event Saturday to collect bulky items that city residents want to get rid of.
The Freecycle Roundup event, intended to reduce the number of items going to the Frederick County landfill, will be held at the Public Works complex at 111 Airport Drive East from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Proof of city residency will be required.
The city will accept furniture; appliances; bicycles, large toys and swing sets; up to three mattresses or boxsprings per household; mowers, weed eaters and trimmers with fluids removed; and grills without tanks.
Items must be less than 7 feet long, and bags of trash will not be accepted.
Charitable organizations will be available Saturday to collect clothes, purses, belts, shoes, books, CDs, DVDs, VHS tapes, furniture, electronics and computer equipment, and plastics.
More information is available at 301-600-1680.
— Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
