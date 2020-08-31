A volunteer group that works to understand the effects of climate change on Frederick County released a position paper identifying nine recommendations meant to help the county become carbon neutral in energy consumption by 2050.
“It is imperative that greenhouse gases cease to be emitted into earth’s atmosphere by 2050, in order to stay under a global average temperature limit of 2°C (3.8°F). Beyond that threshold, the habitability of the earth is threatened,” according to the paper from The Climate Change Working Group of Frederick County. “By 2050, Frederick County could maintain its current electricity consumption, even with an expected 40% increase in population — about 100,000 people. The key to this result is efficiency in both energy generation and consumption, as well as energy conservation.”
The 25-page document provides context and background relating to energy consumption and generation in both the state and county, as well as plans, programs and legislation that are already in place.
The nine recommendations include supporting a pilot program in Montgomery County that would allow the county to purchase electricity on behalf of its electric customers, creating and implementing an education program for renewable energy consumers, creating a Frederick County Green Building Council and examining incentives to support broadband access and telework.
Authorization for the pilot program, Community Choice Energy, was introduced but not finalized by the state legislature during the last session. However, according to the paper, the program “would allow Montgomery County to ... offset its electricity use with carbon and greenhouse gas-free energy sources.”
“If enough counties enacted such programs, customer demand could force a faster transition to renewable and carbon-free power generation,” the paper reads in part. “If similar legislation is passed in an upcoming Legislative Session, and Montgomery County initiates a pilot program, Frederick County could learn more and determine the viability of following suit by requesting the opportunity to closely observe their planning and deliberations.”
As for an education program for renewable energy consumers, the paper notes that, “competition among solar electricity providers may create opportunities for consumers, but it does nothing to educate them about various options to purchase renewable power.”
A program would define options, such as solar co-ops and home solar system installation, and explain how those options work.
According to the paper, a Frederick County Green Building Council would “advocate and develop incentives” for a variety of efforts, including creating walkable neighborhoods and installing carbon-free sources of electricity.
Teleworking, the paper reads in part, reduces emissions as well as road congestion.
“From an emissions perspective, teleworking is even better than using electric transportation,” according to the paper. “The county should support and encourage telework options for county residents. It should work to ensure that all areas of the county have good broadband Internet access.”
The other recommendations include, monitoring discussion around plans for the I-270 corridor, assessing and utilizing programs to increase electric vehicles and charging stations, encouraging the county to electrify its school buses, education for electric vehicle drivers and conducting a county-wide assessment of the “use and siting of microgrids, as a way not only to increase energy security in Frederick County, but also to provide carbon free energy and store excess power.”
Russell said the position paper took eight months and six drafts to create.
“It was truly a joint effort,” she wrote in an email. “Everyone got to review each draft.”
The efforts will only be marginally successful with a significant increase in tax revenues and while individuals are more interested in propagating the human population rather than reducing their carbon footprints. The government (federal and state) need to eliminate the inequitable income tax policy of providing income tax deductions/credits for people having children. Additionally those who wish to have children should be required to reduce their carbon footprints or pay an environmental fee (a higher fee for each children starting with a minimal fee for the first one or maybe even two children). That fee can be collected as part of the income tax filings.
