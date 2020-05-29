As Frederick enters the season in which summer storms can dump inches of rain on the city in a matter of hours, work continues on a study by the Army Corps of Engineers on efforts to improve the city’s ability to handle significant amounts of rain.
Army Corps members were in downtown Frederick this week to survey the neighborhood’s storm drain systems and structures as part of the ongoing effort, with an updated report due in the next few weeks.
The work will focus on an area between 7th Street on the north and Carroll Creek on the south, and East Street on the east and Bentz Street on the west.
The workers will be collecting information intermittently over the next few weeks, Chip Stitley, the city’s deputy director of public works for utilities, said in an email Friday.
Over time, they will provide the city with models and suggestions based on their findings, he said.
In the fall of 2019, the Corps put out a report that identified stormwater pipes and spillways that were too small, and looked for ways to reduce the risk of flooding for residents and businesses in the area.
In May 2018, downtown Frederick was struck by a storm that dumped more than 6 inches of rain in several hours, flooding streets and damaging a number of businesses and homes.
The city has seen several instances of very intense rainfall over the past five or six years, Tracy Coleman, deputy director of public works for engineering operations, said about the project in February.
Changing weather patterns have exposed a system that’s not designed to move so much water so fast, she said.
The Army Corps study will give the city a plan to help mitigate some of the flooding, she said.
“It’s the next step in improving and protecting important parts of the city of Frederick,” she said.
But 2018 was hardly the first time downtown Frederick had dealt with the effects of destructive flooding.
In fact, floods are responsible for part of the distinctive look of the area.
In 1972, Hurricane Agnes devastated parts of downtown, followed by another disastrous flood in 1976. The storms led to the development of the Carroll Creek flood control project, with the construction of four underground conduits to help sweep floodwaters away, and the use of Carroll Creek and Baker Park to contain water that would otherwise move into city streets.
