Cookie Flores was not a happy dog Monday afternoon.
The 2-year-old Maltese-Shih Tzu mix lay in a fluffy heap underneath a tree near the Ballenger Creek Dog Park, his tongue flopping from his mouth as he panted loudly. His 15-year-old (human) sister, Flor Flores, stood above him, holding onto his leash, as her mom led their two other pooches back to their car.
“He hates the heat,” she explained as Cookie whimpered. “I mean, I would too, if I had his hair.”
Cookie and his doggy siblings weren’t the only ones struggling to stay cool in Frederick County on Monday, as temperatures reached 94 degrees. The day’s humidity didn’t help things, either — the heat index reached values as high as 100 in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, and may be as high as 102 on Tuesday. Temperatures are forecast to stay in the mid to upper-90s until Wednesday afternoon, dropping to 90 degrees on Thursday and a high of 81 on Friday.
This bout of warm weather marks the first stretch of summer heat and humidity across the region, said National Weather Service meteorologist Brendon Rubin-Oster. It comes as a brutal heat wave scorches the northwest, causing temperatures to hit 104 in Seattle, 112 in Portland, Oregon, and 116 in a Canadian village — all record highs for the three areas.
Back in Frederick, however, records aren’t likely to be broken over the next three days, said Rubin-Oster’s colleague, meteorologist Austin Mansfield. The National Weather Service has yet to issue a heat advisory for the area — for that to happen, Mansfield said, the heat index would have to hit 105 degrees.
“Things could change as we progress for the next couple of days,” Mansfield said, “but it’s gonna be very hot and humid over the next three days.”
Organizations across the county are taking steps to protect their workers, volunteers and neighbors from the soaring temperatures. On Tuesday — and every day after that, when temperatures reach above 90 degrees — the Seton Center will be opening a cooling station in its building in Emmitsburg, said Kenneth Droneburg, the center’s director of operations. The station will be open during the center’s business hours, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will offer water, free WiFi and other activities, Droneburg said.
Twenty miles away, in downtown Frederick, the Salvation Army continued operating a day center out of the Grace United Church of Christ for the city’s homeless population. The church has offered a space for the homeless to gather during the day since November, Pastor Rob Apgar-Taylor said, providing a sanctuary that is especially valuable when the weather gets too cold or too hot.
“With this kind of humidity, when you find a shady spot, it’s really hard to find relief,” he said. “It doesn’t really cool off in the shade in the way it would in Arizona, Nevada and places like that.”
The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services is also doing what it can to keep its people safe. The department distinguishes outdoor temperatures by classes — Class 1 being the coldest and Class 5 being the hottest, Battalion Chief Charles Scott said. On Monday, DFRS operated under Class 5 conditions, meaning firefighters got 45 minutes of rest for every 15 minutes of outside activity work, such as responding to a house fire, Scott said. They also swapped out button-up shirts for T-shirts to try and keep cooler.
“We can suffer the same heat emergencies as anyone else,” Scott said. “The weather can have a toll on you adversely.”
In Adamstown, kids attending summer camps hosted by the Claggett Center pack fans to keep cool during their nighttime slumber inside of a 1920s brick building that doesn’t have air conditioning. Despite the hot weather, though, the fun continued on Monday, as kids flew down a zip line at the camp, which sits next to the Monocacy River and Sugarloaf Mountain.
The Claggett Center has taken lots of steps to keep campers safe from the heat, co-executive director Lisa Ryder said. Activities are interspersed with plenty of water breaks and each group of campers has access to a climate-controlled space to get out of the sun. The Monocacy River has also come in handy to deal with the heat, Ryder said.
“We’re really taking advantage of water activities, whether it’s creek hikes, canoeing, kayaking, even just river floats where we have the ability to really maximize natural play in the water,” Ryder said.
Back at Ballenger Creek Park, kids at the family-run day care, Snuggle Bug 2 Home, were gearing up for their own way to beat the heat — a water balloon fight.
The day care’s camp has been running since last month, but this week is already shaping out to be the hottest the kids have experienced so far, 16-year-old counselor Azriel Nyarko said. Besides playing with water balloons, he and his fellow counselors have other strategies to keep the little ones cool.
“We hydrate — definitely hydrate,” he said, laughing as he added, “we sometimes bring out the hose, too, and just spray them with it.”
Even as the sun baked the pavement, though, the campers’ spirits didn’t seem to be fizzling out. Dressed in swimsuits, they crowded around picnic tables underneath a pavilion, laughing and chattering away. Nearby, an older camper sprayed a younger one with sunscreen, sending wisps of aerosol into the air.
It smelled like summer.
— Staff writers Mary Grace Keller and Clara Niel contributed to this report.
