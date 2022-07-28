Frederick County government's buildings were for the first time powered entirely by renewable energy during the last year, County Executive Jan Gardner said Thursday.

The county's Division of Energy and Environment led the shift to renewable energy by relying on, and selling, solar power and purchasing wind energy credits. 

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan

Tags

(4) comments

AOC
AOC

It is great news, however, most county buildings were shut down last year. lets see the rating for this year.

Report Add Reply
Tigerzord
Tigerzord

That is so AWESOME!!!! Great way to lead the way!!

Report Add Reply
matts853

Great news. Thanks Jan!

Report Add Reply
Fredginrickey

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription