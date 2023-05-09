Frederick County officials have released a bold plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from county operations and prepare county infrastructure and employees in the face of climate change.
It includes a pathway to cut the county's emissions by 60% of its 2010 levels by 2030 and recommendations to ready county roads, bridges and buildings for intensifying precipitation and heat events influenced by climate change.
Also included are methods to ensure that the county's services, like emergency operations at its 911 call center, are not interrupted by disastrous weather events.
The plan's breadth is a reflection of the tangible ways the county can reduce its contributions to climate change and do its part in regional greenhouse gas emissions goals, according to Shannon Moore, director of the county's Division of Energy and the Environment.
“Frederick County alone is not going to reduce the greenhouse gases enough to make a difference," Moore said in a presentation to the Frederick County Council on April 25. "But this is our portion of the share that we’ve represented to you, and these are the risks that we expect to see going forward.”
The document, the Frederick County Climate and Energy Action Plan for Internal Operations, sprouted from a climate emergency resolution the County Council adopted in 2020.
The county was tasked with outlining methods to achieve 50% of its 2010 greenhouse gas emissions reductions by 2030, which the plan surpasses.
It also instructed the county to craft an assessment of what threats flooding and heat might present to its 15 divisions, and how best to prepare for them.
The plan fulfills these tasks by detailing a host of strategies for the county to pursue, which Moore said will help inform the council in crafting future ordinances and deciding on development projects.
Its most substantial recommendation for greenhouse gas emissions reductions come from transitioning county government energy sources to 100% renewable electricity.
That transition would be met by purchasing credits on Maryland's renewable energy market or expanding county-owned and non-county-owned solar energy sites.
Standing outside the county's Bourne Building off Montevue Lane on Tuesday, Moore and Climate and Energy Manager Dawn Ashbacher spoke about how the campus's car canopy, outfitted with a solar array, represents future projects the county could explore to maximize solar energy generation on existing facilities.
Ashbacher emphasized, however, that enhancing the county's renewable energy portfolio would do the heaviest lifting in reducing emissions.
"We can always explore new facilities and whether there's solar capacity there, but we know doing the roofs of buildings won't be enough," Ashbacher said. "So we're looking at ways that we can purchase larger amounts of renewable energy and hope to partner with other jurisdictions to do that."
The plan also recommends transitioning the county's fleet to electric vehicles, another aspect reflected by the Bourne Building car canopy, where an electric Ford sedan was plugged into a charging station underneath the arrays.
The county's buildings, facilities and transportation sectors account for the largest greenhouse gas emissions sources in county operations, between 80% and 90%, according to the report.
Additional mitigation measures, like weatherizing buildings to keep in cool or warm air, and other energy efficient upgrades will further those goals.
A significant portion of the plan is dedicated to drawing from scientific studies and projections on how climate change will effect Frederick County, which outlines a jarring future of extreme precipitation events and an increase in days per year when temperatures exceed 90 degrees Fahrenheit by 2050.
Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show that rain events will occur less frequently but with more intensity, leading to periods of drought spotted by days of heavy precipitation.
Those factors can lead to greater flooding than what the county currently experiences, according to the report.
To adapt, the plan recommends identifying vulnerable communities that include low-income, minority, marginalized groups or disabled people who are susceptible to climate change's effects through flooding or extreme heat.
Then, it recommends implementing resilience strategies like infrastructure that accounts for flooding, to reduce community risks.
Ashbacher said the plan also draws out policies for county employees susceptible to climate change's effects; such as a policy to keep people from working outside during days of extreme heat, and preparations for responding to open water rescues during floods.
"We want to be proactive and help prepare and deal with these issues," Ashbacher said. "Because it takes time and we don't want to be caught in emergency situations and not be prepared."
Moore drew attention to the development of the county's Prospect Center off Himes Avenue, which will be the future base of a 911 call center and corresponding data infrastructure.
The county plans to develop the building as a microgrid — a facility that draws electricity from solar arrays and other sources and stores it in large batteries, allowing the facility to operate during power outages without relying on fossil fuel-powered generators.
"That way if we have an emergency, our emergency functions aren't handicapped by the [outage]. It's crucial," Moore said.
Moore said the plan will provide guidance to the County Council as it considers new ordinances, future budgets and developments in areas at risk of flooding that align with the plan's goals.
During her presentation on April 25, Moore underscored that the county's plans for climate change not only affect its infrastructure, services and residents, but also the county's economic standing with bond rating agencies.
Moore said those agencies look into how counties account for climate change in their infrastructure projects, which can be damaged by flooding if those risks go unaccounted for.
“This is not just something that we care about from the perspective of our citizens, our health and our infrastructure," Moore said. "It’s also something that people who lend us money want to know that we have handled adequately, so we’re not a risk.”
Ashbacher's final pitch on the plan was centered on the experiences of Frederick County residents, who have seen the frequency of days with extreme heat roughly triple over the last 30 years.
"We are already seeing impacts from climate change, whether we call it climate change or a lot of rain and a lot of heat," Ashbacher said. "So this plan does help the county take a look at what it can do to protect county resources, and also how we look at our services."
