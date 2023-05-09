Solar Arrays
Buy Now

Shannon Moore, director of the county's Division of Energy and the Environment, left, discusses Frederick County’s plans to decrease greenhouse gas emissions from its operations on Tuesday as Dawn Ashbacher, the climate and energy manager, watches. They are standing in front of solar arrays on a parking canopy by the county's Bourne Building off Montevue Lane.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Frederick County officials have released a bold plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from county operations and prepare county infrastructure and employees in the face of climate change.

It includes a pathway to cut the county's emissions by 60% of its 2010 levels by 2030 and recommendations to ready county roads, bridges and buildings for intensifying precipitation and heat events influenced by climate change.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription