Residents at the Crow’s Nest Family Campground in Thurmont are being advised to boil their tap water before consuming it after E. coli bacteria was identified in water samples taken at the campsite last week.

The Boil Water Advisory, issued by the Maryland Department of the Environment, will remain in place until the water tests negative for E. coli, according to an email from Jay Apperson, a spokesman for the department.

Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier

Tags

(1) comment

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

The Beavans are not exactly responsive.

One thing that I'm curious about is the chlorination. Of course that's a good idea, but I'm wondering if it interferes with the E. coli testing.

IOW, chlorinating the well is good, but with regular chlorination how will they know if the problem remains?

Maybe E. coli shows up regardless?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription