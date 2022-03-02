The urgency of the need to combat climate change has led lawmakers in Maryland and around the country to propose changes that would radically alter the way we live.
Scientists have warned very clearly that time is running out to make the changes needed to combat the terrible damage being done to our planet. Well-intentioned legislators are trying to take steps that are available at the state level.
One such piece of legislation is being considered by the Maryland General Assembly. Called the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022, it would speed up the state’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from 40 percent of 2006 levels by 2030 to 60 percent. And by 2045, it would require net-zero emissions.
The bill proposes a number of strategies for getting to that level, including expanding the state’s electric vehicle fleet and helping communities disproportionately affected by climate change.
But the most controversial proposal is to require all newly constructed buildings to be heated by electricity rather than natural gas or other fuels, starting next year. In addition, it would require existing buildings larger than 25,000 square feet to reduce emissions over time.
Representatives of gas and electric companies, construction unions and real estate developers are among the groups who have told lawmakers that the legislation attempts to go “too far and too fast.”
One major challenge is that the existing electric grid — the interlocking system that delivers electricity from generators to consumers — is not ready to handle the enormous jump in demand that would follow from such a change.
At a hearing on the bill, Derrick Dickens, senior vice president and chief operating officer for Baltimore Gas and Electric, said the company would need to build several new substations and feeder lines to meet the demand.
Mark Case, BGE’s vice president of regulatory policy and strategy, said: “We also support beneficial electrification, but rolled out under a sensible, phased-in approach of voluntary incentives, versus moving immediately to outright bans.”
Beyond the challenges for distribution, power companies would need to generate a lot more electricity to meet increased demand.
And how would that be done? The federal Energy Information Administration reports that in 2020, power plants burning natural gas provided 38 percent of Maryland’s total in-state electricity net generation, with nuclear accounting for 41 percent.
But the state has just one nuclear plant, at Calvert Cliffs. In order to generate more electricity right away, other power plants would have to burn more natural gas.
Renewable energy is still just 11 percent of the state’s electricity. Solar and wind can and will expand, but it is a slow process. It will not be ready in 2023, to heat thousands of new buildings.
Evergreen Home Heating and Energy, a private company in Washington state, says its mission is to make Puget Sound area homes the most energy efficient in the country. After comparing electric and natural gas heating in 2017, the company said:
“Because of the heavy usage of dirty fossil fuels in electricity generation, there’s not a lot of difference between using natural gas and electricity for home heating in terms of environmental impact. The important thing, not only for the environment but for your own bank account as well, is to increase your own home’s heating efficiency as much as possible.”
The current legislation has admirable goals and some solid ideas to reduce carbon pollution. But it has a faulty timeline for reaching them.
The legislature needs to work with the state’s electric companies to get to more realistic goals. We need to address climate change as urgently as possible, but this bill is seriously flawed.
There is absolutely no reason why most of a new building's heating and cooling needs couldn't be met wholly (or in a large part) with geothermal heating and cooling (which uses electricity to pump the heat transfer fluid (in my case, my drinking water which is used to heat and cool my house). Stop whining and start acting. The recent UN report shows the problem is greater than previously thought. more action and less population is needed.
HYDROGEN is the current and future answer to most energy needs. I have been on board in support of the hydrogen industry worldwide revolution for ten years. The industry leader is Plug Power. Before making expensive decisions that fall short, thoroughly explore and understand the advanced goals being realized this very day. Start by reviewing this Security and Exchange Commission public record: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001093691/000110465922028664/tm227984d1_ex99-1.htm
