Members of an environmental group on Wednesday asked the Frederick County Board of Education to adopt a climate resolution and create a work group to come up with a climate action plan for the system.
The group’s proposed resolution sets electrification and waste goals based on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s standards and would set up a working group consisting of school personnel, parents, advocates and experts, according to the presentation.
The proposed climate resolution outlines multiple sustainability goals:
- 100% clean sourced electricity by 2030
- 100% zero food waste by 2030
- 100% clean energy in all sectors by 2040
- 100% clean transportation by 2040
- 100% zero landfill waste by 2040
This work group would meet for six months to create a climate action plan to present to the Board of Education that would outline how to meet the climate resolution’s goals.
Sunrise Frederick is a local chapter of the youth-led nonprofit Sunrise Movement, which focuses on combating climate change and encourages sustainable practices.
The hub coordinators also said there are existing federal programs that could help reduce the immediate investment costs in some sustainability issues.
The coordinators mentioned that the Department of Energy offers schools grants for improving energy infrastructure, and the Environmental Protection Agency has a rebate program to fund electric school buses.
“We believe that FCPS has a unique opportunity to start shaping a better and more sustainable future,” Colin Brown, a hub coordinator for Sunrise Frederick and one of the group’s presenters, told the board.
Board Vice President Dean Rose and board members Karen Yoho and Rae Gallagher signed onto bringing Sunrise Frederick’s presentation before the board. Three board members must agree to get an item on the agenda.
Members of the board had mixed opinions on the resolution. Some voiced support, and others said they were hesitant to commit to the resolution’s goals.
Yoho praised the proposed resolution and said she wanted the board to do what it can to combat climate change in the school system. Gallagher also commended the hub coordinators for advocating for the resolution.
“Thinking about that systemwide goal and the work group in particular to formulate some of these specific plans, evaluate the potential costs and think about where the tradeoffs are in the short-term and the long-term are exactly the conversations that we need to be having,” Gallagher said.
Board member Jason Johnson said the board has to consider what actions are practical to take and not just theoretical. Rather than signing onto big goals to commit to by certain years in the future, he said he wants to focus on what actions can be taken in the present.
Board President Sue Johnson said the proposed resolution’s sustainability goals aren’t plausible. She said the infrastructure for some of the county’s aging schools doesn’t provide leeway to install new green infrastructure.
“I’m 100% reluctant to commit to any of the goals on this list because I feel like if we did that, we’re taking away from services to students, directly impacting students,” she said.
Davin Faris, another hub coordinator for Sunrise Frederick, said the resolution has lofty goals for the school system to work toward.
(3) comments
Their goal is to further Green New Deal socialism. There *are* several socialist countries available to move to, btw. And they're nearly free of pesky conservative Whites who tend to impede rapid progression of '''socialism''' and communism. (I've put 'socialism' in quotes to differentiate it from national socialism.)
https://sunrisefrederick.weebly.com
The goal is to have a livable planet, so what's wrong with that?
You could have made your point without the backhanded racist white supremacism, A&A. Are white people the only smart people to you?
So when are you heading to the gated white nationalist compound in the Idaho panhandle, full of white houses with white picket fences, and white people?
Sorry AandA - their presentation was well thought out, articulate and recognized an issue that will have a tremendous impact on their lives. Sorry that you have to resort to name calling and comments that have nothing to do with the issue they presented on. Young people being active and advocating on issues should be admired. Your responses are just plain sad and pitiful.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.