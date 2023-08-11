Sunrise Frederick FCPS presentation

Davin Faris, left, and Colin Brown speak to the Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday on behalf of Sunrise Frederick. The group urged the board to consider implementing a climate resolution for the school system.

 Screenshot from Frederick County Board of Education video

Members of an environmental group on Wednesday asked the Frederick County Board of Education to adopt a climate resolution and create a work group to come up with a climate action plan for the system.

The group’s proposed resolution sets electrification and waste goals based on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s standards and would set up a working group consisting of school personnel, parents, advocates and experts, according to the presentation.

Tags

(3) comments

artandarchitecture

Their goal is to further Green New Deal socialism. There *are* several socialist countries available to move to, btw. And they're nearly free of pesky conservative Whites who tend to impede rapid progression of '''socialism''' and communism. (I've put 'socialism' in quotes to differentiate it from national socialism.)

https://sunrisefrederick.weebly.com

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

The goal is to have a livable planet, so what's wrong with that?

You could have made your point without the backhanded racist white supremacism, A&A. Are white people the only smart people to you?

So when are you heading to the gated white nationalist compound in the Idaho panhandle, full of white houses with white picket fences, and white people?

Report Add Reply
Hayduke2

Sorry AandA - their presentation was well thought out, articulate and recognized an issue that will have a tremendous impact on their lives. Sorry that you have to resort to name calling and comments that have nothing to do with the issue they presented on. Young people being active and advocating on issues should be admired. Your responses are just plain sad and pitiful.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription