A memorial service on Sunday capped a somber weekend remembering firefighters across the country who died in recent years from the dangers of their work — on active duty or from related illnesses.
Of the 144 firefighters honored at the National Emergency Training Center in Emmitsburg, 79 died in the line of duty in 2022 and 65 died earlier.
The honorees included Zachary Paris, a career firefighter in Frederick County, assigned to the Green Valley Fire Station.
Paris, 36, lived in New Tripoli, Pennsylvania, northwest of Allentown — about 2 1/2 hours from Frederick County. He was the assistant chief of the volunteer fire company there.
Paris and Marvin Gruber, 59, died while fighting a three-alarm house fire in West Penn Township on Dec. 7, 2022.
On Sunday, families and colleagues attended a service in which each group was called up to receive an American flag, a rose and a medallion. The group who attended to remember Paris included his wife, Liz; their daughters, Lila, 8, and Mia, 6; and his parents, Carol and Gerald Paris.
On Saturday, the National Emergency Training Center hosted a candlelight vigil, in which attendees lit electric lights in honor of their loved ones, and other family activities.
WTOP new anchor Hillary Howard, who hosted Sunday's memorial service, said the heartache was palpable, as families and colleagues reflected on the selflessness of firefighters who died.
"Most people don't willingly put their life on the line for someone else," she said.
In a welcome speech, Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater said she, too, has felt the pain of sudden loss. Her husband, Gerald Bigelow, died at age 34 in 2019.
She encouraged attendees to take comfort in the sacrifices and service of their loved ones.
"They will not be forgotten," she said. "You will not be forgotten, either. You are etched into the hearts of this community."
Lori Moore-Merrell, the U.S. fire administrator, said she noticed a thread while looking over the profiles of those who died — "their radiant smiles."
Moore-Merrell said firefighters are a comfort when they arrive at the scene of an emergency.
Unfortunately, though, responses to emergency situations can change in an instant, no matter how much planning is involved, said U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Emergency response is "defined by uncertainty and danger," whether it's a fire, a flood, a crash or a storm, he said.
Mayorkas said climate change has intensified and broadened the dangers of firefighting. In the last 65 years, the top five years for wildfires have come since 2007, he said.
There's no longer a wildfire season, he said — they burn throughout the year.
Mayorkas highlighted other dangers of firefighting, including exposure to carcinogens.
He said the number of New York City firefighters who died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001 — 343 — will soon be surpassed by the number of firefighters who die from cancer and other illness related to their work.
President Joe Biden, speaking in a video clip broadcast to attendees, said the federal government will help supply more gear and equipment and more quickly process cancer claims.
A book of profiles of the 144 fallen firefighters includes stories of fatal illnesses.
Ronald G. Reinhart, a lieutenant with the Defiance Fire and Rescue Division in Ohio, was diagnosed with stage 3 occupational cancer in January 2020 after he was "exposed to hundreds of different toxic chemicals in the form of gases, vapors, and particulates throughout his career," his profile says.
The profiles of some New York City firefighters honored this year also mention fatal illnesses.
Capt. Victor C. Valva died in 2018 from illness connected to his response to the World Trade Center on 9/11. Firefighter Thomas G. Oelkers was diagnosed with 9/11-related cancer in August 2020 and died nine months later.
Two Texas brothers were honored on Sunday. Hunter Aaron Coco, 21, and Jonathan Taylor Coco, 25, died in a crash while returning from a wildfire.
Three honorees died while fighting a fire in Baltimore City in January 2022 — Lt. Paul Butrim, firefighter/paramedic Kennth Lacayo and Lt. Kelsey R. Sadler.
"Through music, and light, we wish to offer you peaceful moments to reflect upon your fallen firefighter," master of ceremonies Capt. Garon Patrick Mosby said during Saturday's candlelight vigil.
Mosby is a public information officer at the St. Louis Fire Department.
Event officials placed the Presidential Wreath in front of a Maltese Cross, which represents those in fire service, and revealed a plaque with the names of the honored firefighters.
This was the first time in decades, according to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation's website, that the event did not take place in October.
The switch was made because of the possibility of a government shutdown and uncertain weather conditions in October, when the event is usually held.
"With moving this weekend from October, we found ourselves contemplating the changes in our preparations big and small. We were reminded of the seasonality of our lives," Troy Markel, chairman of the board of directors of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and president of VFIS, a subsidiary of Glatfelter Insurance Group, said during the ceremony.
"Perhaps you feel this way, too. There has undoubtedly been a seismic shift in your plans and your dreams," he added.
William Veith, a lieutenant with the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services and a supervisor of Paris's shift when he worked at Green Valley, described Paris as quiet, reserved and a hard worker.
"He kind of kept his head down. He was always moving," Veith said in a phone interview.
Paris had to drive two and a half hours from Tripoli to work his 24-hour shift, every third day, Veith said.
Veith would arrive at about 4:45 a.m. for a shift that began at 6 a.m., only to find Paris already there, working on chores or making coffee.
Why the long commute? A "career in the fire service was his dream job," Veith said.
Finding out about the loss of Paris was "gut wrenching," Veith said. Paris had just started to open up on shift and crack an unexpected joke or two, he added.
"We were just with him for four months. I wish we would have had more time to get to know him deeper," Veith said.
Paris' profile said he loved fishing and taught his daughters how to bait hooks.
He also liked hunting, restoring classic cars and riding his Harley-Davidson Road King. One of his favorite adventures was when he and his father rode their motorcycles to Florida to visit his grandfather "and succeeded in getting him on a motorcycle," the profile says.
Tracy Veno, of the City of Olean Fire Department in New York, died from COVID-19 in 2021, but was honored this year, his brother, Tom Veno, a retired law enforcement official, said after Saturday's event.
Victoria Veno, Tracy Veno's wife, said a crucial part of the event was support from other families and the foundation.
At a Gettysburg hotel, Veno's family and friends made a bag to honor him with photos and an electric candle.
