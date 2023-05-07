BG Fallen Firefighters 1
The family of Zachary Paris received an American flag, a rose and a medallion in his honor on Sunday during a National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. Paris, a Frederick County career firefighter, died while fighting a fire as a volunteer in West Penn Township in Pennsylvania on Dec. 7, 2022. Lila Paris, 8, is shown accepting a flag to honor her father, as presented by Oklahoma State Fire Marshal Keith Bryant, a former U.S. fire administrator. Liz Paris, Zachary Paris's wife, looks on with Lila's sister, Mia, 6, at near left. Zachary's parents, Carol and Gerald Paris, are also with the group, not visible in the photo.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

A memorial service on Sunday capped a somber weekend remembering firefighters across the country who died in recent years from the dangers of their work — on active duty or from related illnesses.

Of the 144 firefighters honored at the National Emergency Training Center in Emmitsburg, 79 died in the line of duty in 2022 and 65 died earlier.

