Emma Jagoz has started looking to the American South for farming inspiration.
With increasing temperatures in the region, it's hard for the owner of Moon Valley Farm in Woodsboro to plant all of the same crops she used to. Instead, she's incorporating crops that do well in hotter environments, like cucumbers bred to thrive in Georgia.
"We're sort of looking to growers who have already experienced extreme heat and disease pressure ... and sort of borrowing tactics from other growers," Jagoz said.
Her farm isn't the only one in Frederick County changing its techniques because of climate change. Over the past few years, farmers in the area have had to contend with higher temperatures, new disease issues among crops, more frequent extreme weather events and more — and adapt accordingly.
Climate ills are seemingly here to stay.
Scientists said July has been one of the hottest months on record in Earth's history, with even higher temperatures slated to descend on the Frederick area in the coming days.
According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the average global air temperature for July so far is 62.9 degrees Fahrenheit. The last time the global average was comparable was in 2016, when it was 62.5 degrees Fahrenheit.
Comparatively, the 20th century average is 60.4 degrees Fahrenheit, according to NOAA.
All of Frederick County has also been in moderate or severe drought since early July, mirroring global trends of worsening drought.
Thus, area farmers are becoming increasingly conscious of how to cope with them.
"Climate resilience is going to be really increasingly necessary for farmers like me to not only survive, but thrive in a time of climate change," Jagoz, who started Moon Valley Farm in 2012, said.
In addition to planting crops suited for warmer temperatures, the crew at Moon Valley has transitioned to planting crops year round, Jagoz said.
By harvesting crops in the spring and storing them in the farm's three walk-in coolers, the farm can still have food to offer customers, even if a heat wave decreases the yield of their summer crops, she added.
Jagoz and other area farmers have also turned to greenhouse growing.
District Farms in Frederick, in fact, has focused exclusively on greenhouses. The farm grows several varieties of lettuce and some herbs in the glass structures, and uses sustainable techniques like recycling the water it uses to irrigate crops.
Ali Sharifzadeh, District Farms' co-founder, said that the farm's greenhouses use natural mechanisms to cool down, like curtains that block out sunlight when needed and retain sunlight when needed.
"The unpredictable nature of climate is the primary reason why this industry even started," Sharifzadeh said. "Controlling the environment within a structure is really vital and helps with maximizing both the health of the plant and also just the amount that we can produce."
Lettuce also isn't a very forgiving plant, he said, meaning that to sustain the yield of its crops year after year, District Farms has to work with seed suppliers to determine what lettuce varieties are most resilient amid heat and humidity.
For Ben Sayler, who founded and owns Pleasant Hill Produce in Walkersville, the issues don't just stop at crop health and resiliency. Climate change also makes it harder for his farm crew, he said.
"Every year has been getting hotter and drier," Sayler said. "We start as soon as there's enough sunlight to see, so we've been starting at 6 in the morning and then trying to get out of the fields if we can around lunchtime."
Pleasant Hill has also had to put climate-resilient farming techniques in place, Sayler said, like shade coverings on greenhouses and plastic mulch that retains moisture even in drought conditions.
People in the agricultural industry have had "no choice but to adapt," according to Sharifzadeh. In turn, they have turned to a variety of resources as they navigate the intensifying extremes that climate change has brought.
Maryland's Agriculture, Natural Resources and Planning departments have worked with farmers to conserve agricultural land to combat climate change, according to a report from the agriculture department.
In 2021, the report said, Maryland's Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation preserved over 340,375 acres on farms across the state's 23 counties, which contributed to carbon sequestration and subsequently helped mitigate the impacts of climate change.
And at the University of Maryland, the Harry R. Hughes Center for Agro-Ecology conducts research and works with farmers to provide climate change adaptation resources.
The center takes models and projections of climate change and scales them down so farmers can understand how higher temperatures, drought, more pests and other factors could impact their farms in the next 30 years, according to Kate Everts, the center's executive director.
She also noted that the Hughes Center looks into how farmers should best change the resources and techniques they use going forward, so that agricultural techniques can keep pace with climate change as it ramps up.
"We know that these best management practices will be less effective going forward because of climate change," Everts said.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, climate change can bring heavier precipitation that depletes soil nutrients, increase the need for irrigation because of longer and hotter growing seasons and decrease animal health — all issues Everts pointed to as prevalent among Maryland farmers.
These issues may only get worse as climate change gets worse, she said.
As the value of best practices comes into question amid worsening conditions, scientists have also discussed the possibility of tipping points, or "points of no return," which could cause irreversible changes and ecosystem damage that impacts agriculture.
But for Jagoz, such tipping points aren't top of mind. Instead, she said, she's going to focus on solutions to move forward, even as soil gets drier and air temperatures get warmer.
"I worry about that, but I also have faith in a lot of the strategies that are available in the world and that have been successful across time and other environmental disasters that have happened across different parts of the world," Jagoz said. "We have to plant our way out of this."
