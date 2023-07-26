Climate Produce Farm
Ben Sayler, who founded and owns Pleasant Hill Produce in Walkersville, spends much of his summer dealing with increased heat and irrigation issues because of a lack of rain on his 10-acre Walkersville produce farm.

Emma Jagoz has started looking to the American South for farming inspiration.

With increasing temperatures in the region, it's hard for the owner of Moon Valley Farm in Woodsboro to plant all of the same crops she used to. Instead, she's incorporating crops that do well in hotter environments, like cucumbers bred to thrive in Georgia.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"In 2021, the report said, Maryland's Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation preserved over 340,375 acres on farms across the state's 23 counties, which contributed to carbon sequestration and subsequently helped mitigate the impacts of climate change."

There's some rare good news. [thumbup]

However, the article should read, "As of 2021..." It appears they have been working on this since 1977:

https://mda.maryland.gov/malpf/SiteAssets/Pages/Reports/FY2021%20Annual%20Report.pdf

