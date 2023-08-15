Drivers of electric vehicles in Frederick will have several more places to charge their vehicles, as the city announced the unveiling of several new charging stations.
Two Level II and two DC fast chargers are now available at the city's Max Kehne Park on 7th Street, while two Level II chargers are available at the city's Tasker's Chance Park along Key Parkway.
Level II chargers provide significantly faster charging times than Level I chargers, and are common in public charging facilities, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Direct current fast-charging stations are often installed along heavy-traffic corridors, and can charge a battery electric vehicle in 20 minutes to an hour, according to the department's website.
However, the chargers don't work with most current plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.
The new stations represent an effort by the city of Frederick to increase the number of charging options available as electric vehicles become more common, according to a press release from the city.
Jenny Willoughby, the city's sustainability manager, could not be reached for comment Tuesday, but told the city's aldermen in April that her office was planning to install eight chargers at three spots around the city.
There are also plans to install charging stations in city parking garages, at Frederick Municipal Airport, and at Clustered Spires Golf Course, Willoughby said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(11) comments
Typical dumbass Frederick city. Can't see the forest for the trees and spending taxpayer (one way or the other) money on this stuff when they should be getting people to stop using their cars for local trips to the supermarket, downtown, etc. by putting in bicycle/walking paths to get those people to stop driving. Just goes to show, you just can't fix stupid.
so if it takes 20 minutes to charge do you sit there a wait? Or do you plug in go to the park & hopefully come back & move your car so the next person can use it? Or just stay in the park, coming back hours later hogging the charger so no one else can use it?
Which would you do?
" the chargers don't work with most current plug-in hybrid electric vehicles." So what's the point of installing them?
There are a few different types of electric vehicles. Plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) are just one. PHEVs can be easily charged at home from a standard outlet. So "the point" is that these chargers are able to quickly charge all the other types of electrics. The installation of these makes perfect sense if you understand the different vehicles and their requirements.
Also, the way the article is written makes it sound like none of the chargers work with plug-ins. That's incorrect. The Level ll chargers will, but the DC fast chargers won't.
Most EV chargers cost significantly more than charging at home -- up to $0.50/kWh or more!
At that point, many gasoline ICE vehicles are actually less expensive per mile (for fuel).
Granted, charging stations aren't cheap, and if they are owned by a for-profit corporation, they are going to want to see a certain ROI. That's understandable, but the question remains, what is a reasonable cost per kWh?
How much do these featured chargers cost per kWh?
Who gets the profit (if there is any)?
Nope - here is an analysis the Post did:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/interactive/2023/electric-vehicle-charging-price-vs-gasoline/?pwapi_token=eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJyZWFzb24iOiJnaWZ0IiwibmJmIjoxNjkxNDY3MjAwLCJpc3MiOiJzdWJzY3JpcHRpb25zIiwiZXhwIjoxNjkyODQ5NTk5LCJpYXQiOjE2OTE0NjcyMDAsImp0aSI6ImJhNzgzNmVlLTg5MTktNDljMy05NzNkLWZlZWMxZTViYjhlNyIsInVybCI6Imh0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lndhc2hpbmd0b25wb3N0LmNvbS9jbGltYXRlLWVudmlyb25tZW50L2ludGVyYWN0aXZlLzIwMjMvZWxlY3RyaWMtdmVoaWNsZS1jaGFyZ2luZy1wcmljZS12cy1nYXNvbGluZS8ifQ.eW23oXfUpLlj26Oqj7_YoV002rS8jAdv9TW9EzQUJVI&itid=gfta
Short video about Charge Point public EV charging stations:
https://youtube.com/shorts/4eovQQbE9uc?feature=share
Link provided reveals in about site, cost etc. According to contract info, Charge_point say they share revenue with property owners. Would be interesting if this is a renew generate for City.
https://driver.chargepoint.com/stations/13952081
The city should not be installing EV charging stations any more than they should be building gas stations.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.