Electric Vehicle Charging Station
An electric vehicle charging station is shown at Max Kehne Park in Frederick on Tuesday. The city has been installing more chargers.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Drivers of electric vehicles in Frederick will have several more places to charge their vehicles, as the city announced the unveiling of several new charging stations.

Two Level II and two DC fast chargers are now available at the city's Max Kehne Park on 7th Street, while two Level II chargers are available at the city's Tasker's Chance Park along Key Parkway.

TrekMan

Typical dumbass Frederick city. Can't see the forest for the trees and spending taxpayer (one way or the other) money on this stuff when they should be getting people to stop using their cars for local trips to the supermarket, downtown, etc. by putting in bicycle/walking paths to get those people to stop driving. Just goes to show, you just can't fix stupid.

Reader1954

so if it takes 20 minutes to charge do you sit there a wait? Or do you plug in go to the park & hopefully come back & move your car so the next person can use it? Or just stay in the park, coming back hours later hogging the charger so no one else can use it?

chris

Which would you do?

elmerchismo1

" the chargers don't work with most current plug-in hybrid electric vehicles." So what's the point of installing them?

chris

There are a few different types of electric vehicles. Plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) are just one. PHEVs can be easily charged at home from a standard outlet. So "the point" is that these chargers are able to quickly charge all the other types of electrics. The installation of these makes perfect sense if you understand the different vehicles and their requirements.

chris

Also, the way the article is written makes it sound like none of the chargers work with plug-ins. That's incorrect. The Level ll chargers will, but the DC fast chargers won't.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Most EV chargers cost significantly more than charging at home -- up to $0.50/kWh or more!

At that point, many gasoline ICE vehicles are actually less expensive per mile (for fuel).

Granted, charging stations aren't cheap, and if they are owned by a for-profit corporation, they are going to want to see a certain ROI. That's understandable, but the question remains, what is a reasonable cost per kWh?

How much do these featured chargers cost per kWh?

Who gets the profit (if there is any)?

msmith6276

Nope - here is an analysis the Post did:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/interactive/2023/electric-vehicle-charging-price-vs-gasoline/?pwapi_token=eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJyZWFzb24iOiJnaWZ0IiwibmJmIjoxNjkxNDY3MjAwLCJpc3MiOiJzdWJzY3JpcHRpb25zIiwiZXhwIjoxNjkyODQ5NTk5LCJpYXQiOjE2OTE0NjcyMDAsImp0aSI6ImJhNzgzNmVlLTg5MTktNDljMy05NzNkLWZlZWMxZTViYjhlNyIsInVybCI6Imh0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lndhc2hpbmd0b25wb3N0LmNvbS9jbGltYXRlLWVudmlyb25tZW50L2ludGVyYWN0aXZlLzIwMjMvZWxlY3RyaWMtdmVoaWNsZS1jaGFyZ2luZy1wcmljZS12cy1nYXNvbGluZS8ifQ.eW23oXfUpLlj26Oqj7_YoV002rS8jAdv9TW9EzQUJVI&itid=gfta

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Short video about Charge Point public EV charging stations:

https://youtube.com/shorts/4eovQQbE9uc?feature=share

AOC
AOC

Link provided reveals in about site, cost etc. According to contract info, Charge_point say they share revenue with property owners. Would be interesting if this is a renew generate for City.

https://driver.chargepoint.com/stations/13952081

Guy T. Ashton

The city should not be installing EV charging stations any more than they should be building gas stations.

