Simon Gonzalez picks sugar pearl apricots in the heat at Catoctin Mountain Orchard on Tuesday. Sugar pearl apricots are in season and are heat-loving fruits as long as they are given enough water. With a peak heat index of 101 degrees during the day, the workers wore long sleeves, pants and hats to collect the sweat and keep their skin protected from the sun.
From left, co-owner Gwen Whitmore, Cathy Haugh and Ashley Yurich sort through blueberries at Glade Link Farms on Tuesday. The trio sorted through the fruit in order to keep it organized as they prepare for an upcoming farmers market.
Antonio Sosa picks sugar pearl apricots in the heat at Catoctin Mountain Orchard on Tuesday. Sugar pearl apricots are in season and are heat-loving fruits as long as they are given water. The workers wear long sleeves, pants, and hats to collect the sweat and keep their skin protected from the sun.
Gaudencio Gonzalez finishes loading crates of sugar pearl apricots into a truck in the heat Tuesday at Catoctin Mountain Orchard. Sugar pearl apricots are in season and are heat-loving fruits as long as they are given water. Gonzalez has been working at Catoctin Mountain Orchard for 34 years.
While many Frederick County residents were trying to stay out of the sweltering heat Tuesday afternoon, Robert Black and his workers were out picking sugar pearl apricots, lush peaches and tangy nectarines on the rolling hills of Catoctin Mountain Orchard.
With the temperature reaching into the mid-90s, an unexpected fan of the heat is fruit.
“The fruit, I’d say anything growing, as long as you got water to it, loves the heat,” Black said.
At the orchard, there are a plethora of apples, cherries, peaches, plums, nectarines and their varieties to choose from. The fruits have a rich soil of the mountains to nourish them, unlike the sandy soil of the Eastern Shore, Black said. Four nearby irrigation ponds also steadily water the fruit throughout the day.
Nectarines are picked at Catoctin Mountain Orchard on Tuesday. The workers wear long sleeves, pants, and hats to collect the sweat and keep their skin protected from the sun as they work in the fields. During the pruning process, the workers sort through the fruits to lessen the bunch in order to help them grow properly.
Scenes from the Catoctin Mountain Orchard and Glade Link Farms on Tuesday.
Katina Zentz
Add the beating sun, and you have the high quality flavor and ripeness coming out of the fruits, Black said. And because heat brings the ripeness on, the workers have to be ready to pick the fruits quickly before they become too ripe and soft to then store them in the 34-degree cooler.
However, that does mean workers have to deal with high temperatures that many experts are recommending residents avoid. But the workers get some shade from the trees and are made sure to have shaded carts, plenty of ice water and take breaks in order to stay safe from the heat.
Simon Gonzalez was picking some of the sugar pearl apricots, alongside his colleagues Gaudencio Gonzalez, Rene Gonzalez and Antonio Sosa. They had been out in the orchard gathering the speckled red and yellow fruit since 7 a.m., filling wooden crates slung over their shoulders. Simon said he felt the difference with the heat Monday and Tuesday, and could only get ready for Wednesday.
“Take it easy sometimes, drink water, that’s all you can do. Make some money and send it back to the kids,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez’s family resides in Mexico.
And while Black was sporting a T-shirt with the sleeves cut off and cargo shorts, Simon and the other workers were wearing wide-brimmed hats, long pants and long sleeves. Gaudencio said that when you sweat, the fabric collects your sweat and keeps you cool. His brother, Roman, said it also helps protect from skin cancer since they’re out in the sun all day.
They’ve been picking apricots for two weeks, and Black predicted they’d be picking the fruit for another two. Either way, heat is part of the job of farming, Black said. Someone needs to get the job done, he said.
While the peaches, nectarines and apricots were basking in the summer sun, Black worried about the heat’s effect on the raspberries, which will open for the public to pick soon, he said.
Plants go through a process called transpiration, where moisture exits the leaves in order to keep the tree cool and growing. On days like Tuesday, Black said, sometimes that process entirely stops, and the tree doesn’t grow. Because of that, they’re really focused on watering the raspberries.
Without the transpiration, the juices wouldn’t flow into the berries, making them bigger, juicier and filling more bins for the orchard. But with the picking, the orchard has been stopping early so pickers don’t spend their afternoon in the heat.
At Glade Link Farms, picking times are also limited to the mornings, as well as evenings. Currently, blueberry picking is underway. Gwen Whitmore, co-owner of the farm, takes a “siesta” after noon during the hottest parts of the day and comes back at 5 p.m. for evening pickers.
Additionally, pickers have gotten good at remembering to bring water to drink and have the shade of the blueberry bushes while they look for the best berries.
Whitmore said that blueberries, like many of the other fruits, were “heat-loving” with proper irrigation.
Despite the heat keeping many inside, when it comes to farming, Black said he’d much rather have a sunny day like he’s seen this week than a cloudy one.
“It’s the sun that transfers everything from the tree all into the fruit. That’s what makes the flavor,” Black said.
