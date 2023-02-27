Floods, days of extreme heat and severe thunderstorms are projected to increase in Maryland and Frederick County over the course of this century, according to a 2022 federal report.
A bill in the Maryland General Assembly would mandate that Frederick County and Maryland’s 23 other jurisdictions make individualized plans for those events, along with other effects of climate change, by 2024.
But Frederick County already has a similar plan, with another on the way, according to Shannon Moore, director of the county’s Division of Energy and Environment.
And though Moore and the county have not taken a position on the bill, they deferred to comments from a representative of the Maryland Association of Counties, who testified against the bill and called it duplicative.
“Every single county is taking climate change ... and infrastructure seriously,” MACo Associate Policy Director Dominic Butchko said at a hearing in early February. “And in 24 different ways where it is appropriate, they are doing the things they need to do.”
As written, the bill — HB 147, sponsored by Del. David Fraser-Hidalgo (D-Montgomery) — requires counties to chart out paths that reduce energy consumption and increase use of renewable energy.
It also mandates more reactive plans that identify residents and infrastructure most vulnerable to the effects of climate change and strategies to mitigate those effects.
“So where this bill is asking for counties to look at the detrimental impacts of the damage caused by climate change,” Moore said in an interview, “both [county climate plans] include significant impacts, and they include things like heat, heat that can negatively impact ... people who are in their homes and may not have adequate air conditioning.”
The first plan that Moore referenced is the Frederick County Hazard Mitigation and Climate Adaptation Plan, a lengthy analysis of potential weather events and natural disasters, their ties to climate change, and measures the county can take to protect vulnerable communities.
It was updated and adopted by the county in 2022 and identifies flooding as one of the most likely, high-priority hazards caused by new precipitation patterns due to climate change.
“We saw severe flooding in May of 2018, [and] the kinds of storms that we’re going to be seeing in a changing climate has the potential to flood more,” Moore said.
The May 2018 storm brought between 5 and 8 inches of rain in central Frederick County and widespread flooding.
A 2022 report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration projects more extreme precipitation events like it over this century, with powerful storms that in the past have occurred once every 100 years occurring every 20 to 50 years by 2100.
“We’re doing our due diligence to try to understand and plan for [the effects of climate change],” Moore said. “And the most important thing that we can do now is to ensure that we’re addressing things like heat and flooding in how we build our infrastructure going forward.”
When it comes to infrastructure adaptations, Moore referenced a county program to retrofit low and moderate income homes with energy efficiencies, as well as flood control projects in Burkittsville and on Patrick Street in Frederick. The county’s hazard plan also aligns price tags with flood events — calculating the damages of various flood sizes.
The second plan Moore referenced is the county’s Climate and Energy Action Plan for Internal Operations, which will be released in the next couple of weeks and presented to the County Council, Moore said.
That plan outlines strategies to reduce the county’s greenhouse gas emissions from its internal operations and measures climate risks to the county’s services— both criteria listed in HB 147.
The version of the bill in the Senate is sponsored Sen. Benjamin Kramer (D-Montgomery), who testified at a February hearing that the bill is not only significant for developing individualized county responses, but also for allowing state government to understand each county’s needs.
“What [counties] have to do is have the foresight to plan for what is coming and what is already here and try to calculate the costs,” Kramer said. “We in the state government need to know what those costs are.”
It also will guide counties in meeting requirements from the 2022 Climate Solutions Now Act, the state’s ambitious climate legislation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase state energy efficiencies.
The potential cost of a climate crisis plan was also a point of critique from Butchko.
One estimate from the Maryland Department of Legislative Services projected a plan for a large county could exceed $1 million, though Kramer said most counties already have the staff required to make one.
For now, the environmental committees where the bills were introduced in both chambers have not taken action.
Moore and the county, meanwhile, are finalizing the latest climate plan.
