Four Frederick County municipalities were recognized at a recent conference for their actions on sustainability.
Frederick, Middletown, New Market, and Thurmont were recognized by the Environmental Finance Center at the University of Maryland during the Sustainable Maryland Awards ceremony at the Maryland Municipal League's fall conference on Tuesday.
The Environmental Finance Center at the University of Maryland identifies communities among Maryland's 157 municipalities through the Sustainable Maryland initiative.
Communities are recognized for efficient and strategic ways to protect their natural resources and revitalize their communities in areas such as water, energy, planning, health, food, and the economy, according to a news release sent out by Sustainable Maryland.
Frederick and Middletown received Silver-level certification with at least 400 points, with Frederick scoring the most points in the state with 645 points.
Thurmont and New Market received Bronze ratings, with at least 150 points, with New Market newly rated.
