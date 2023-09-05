Myersville is under mandatory water restrictions due to ongoing drought conditions, the town said Tuesday.
A statement from the town said Myersville residents are prohibited from using the town’s potable water for any outdoor use, such as:
Water from the Myersville Municipal Water System cannot be used unless it’s for “ordinary household, domestic and culinary purposes,” the statement said.
“... [T]he Mayor of the Town of Myersville has determined it is necessary to institute mandatory water restrictions for the preservation of public health and safety,” the statement on the town website said.
Town Manager Kristin Aleshire said in an interview on Tuesday that the town pulls water from Catoctin Creek, wells and springs. Water levels in the creek are so low, the town can’t pull from it anymore, he said.
“We’ve lost one of our three resources, so we’re trying to adapt to those conditions,” he said.
Landowners, tenants or anyone else who owns real property in the town who violates the water restriction will be fined $250, the statement said.
That fine must be paid within 35 days of the notice, or people can appear before the Myersville Town Council within 31 days of notice to dispute why they shouldn’t have to pay the fee.
There is no timeline for how long the mandatory restriction will last, Aleshire said.
“We are simply depending on Mother Nature to replenish the sources,” he said.
The town has been keeping an eye on water since the summer, Aleshire said.
On July 10, the Maryland Department of the Environment issued a drought watch for Western Maryland and parts of Central Maryland.
The state has encouraged residents of those regions to restrict their water usage.
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that as of Aug. 29, all of Frederick County was in “moderate drought.”
The town thought conditions would improve, but more precipitation never came, Aleshire said.
Roughly three weeks ago, the town implemented voluntary water restrictions, he said.
“I imagine there are other municipalities that are struggling at the moment with resource availability, especially those municipalities that depend on surface water primarily for drinking water,” Aleshire said.
Reporter
(1) comment
It's a good thing there are not even more people depending on that dwindling water supply.
Water shortages have happened in other FredCo towns, like Middletown and Mount Airy to name just two.
At some point there will not be enough for even restricted use. Continued residential sprawl only exacerbates the issue. The responsible thing to do is to stop, or severely restrict, further residential development.
Will the county council and CE do that? If past actions are any guide, no, they won't. They will continue to approve ever more house farms.
Some say that a past board of county commissioners entered into DRRAs that were sweetheart deals for developers, and there is nothing that can be done. That is incorrect. The following is from the DRRAs:
The language of § 1-25-8. TERMINATION OF AGREEMENT; SUSPENSION. is simple and clear:
"If the county governing body determines that suspension or termination is essential to ensure the public health, safety, or welfare, the county governing body may suspend or terminate an agreement after a public hearing."
"If the county governing body determines..." Not 'in consultation with the developer', or 'if an arbitrator agrees', but the FredCo gov't alone.
~~~
Sufficient water for basic domestic use qualifies for all 3 -- public health, safety, and welfare.
