Myersville Town Hall Sign
Buy Now
Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

Myersville is under mandatory water restrictions due to ongoing drought conditions, the town said Tuesday.

A statement from the town said Myersville residents are prohibited from using the town’s potable water for any outdoor use, such as:

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(1) comment

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

It's a good thing there are not even more people depending on that dwindling water supply.

Water shortages have happened in other FredCo towns, like Middletown and Mount Airy to name just two.

At some point there will not be enough for even restricted use. Continued residential sprawl only exacerbates the issue. The responsible thing to do is to stop, or severely restrict, further residential development.

Will the county council and CE do that? If past actions are any guide, no, they won't. They will continue to approve ever more house farms.

Some say that a past board of county commissioners entered into DRRAs that were sweetheart deals for developers, and there is nothing that can be done. That is incorrect. The following is from the DRRAs:

The language of § 1-25-8. TERMINATION OF AGREEMENT; SUSPENSION. is simple and clear:

"If the county governing body determines that suspension or termination is essential to ensure the public health, safety, or welfare, the county governing body may suspend or terminate an agreement after a public hearing."

"If the county governing body determines..." Not 'in consultation with the developer', or 'if an arbitrator agrees', but the FredCo gov't alone.

~~~

Sufficient water for basic domestic use qualifies for all 3 -- public health, safety, and welfare.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription