A deluge of rain into the weekend brought with it a number of road closures that led to at least one water rescue.
A flood warning was in effect for Frederick until Sunday at 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service website as of 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services responded to the 10500 block of Keysville Road in Emmitsburg at about 7:50 p.m. Friday to assist a vehicle stuck in the water, according to a tweet posted by the agency.
One adult was rescued without injury, the tweet said.
Frederick County reported seven roads closed Saturday night due to "flooding/high water," according to the county's website as of about 7 p.m. The closed roads were: Annandale, Brethren Church, Shank, Michaels Mill, Wilhide and Greenfield roads and Pearl Lane.
