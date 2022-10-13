Greenhouse gas emission decreased by at least 24% in the Washington, D.C., region between 2005 and 2020, according to preliminary information presented to local leaders.
A cleaner electrical grid, less driving, and lower commercial energy intensity have all helped the region meet its goal of reducing emissions by 20% less than 2005 levels by 2020, the staff from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments told the council's board of directors Wednesday.
The region also saw more electric and hybrid cars and certified green buildings, as well as more than 100 times as many grid-connected rooftop solar installations, between 2009 and 2020, according to a release from the council, whose membership includes Frederick County and the city of Frederick.
“Our achievement of the 2020 goal shows that we can be both ambitious and successful as we look to build a cleaner, sustainable future,” COG Executive Director Chuck Bean said in the release. “Reducing vehicle miles traveled, cleaning up our grid, and increasing access to electric and fuel-alternative vehicles have all proved to be essential in reducing our carbon footprint.”
A final report on the region's greenhouse emissions is expected to be released later this year.
In a resolution approved Wednesday, the region's governments will now focus on accomplishing a 50% reduction in emissions from 2005 levels by 2030, largely through increased use of solar power, net-zero energy buildings, and increased use of alternative types of transportation such as transit, telework, walking, and biking.
The council created a Climate, Energy and Environment Policy Committee in 2009, and incorporated its climate goals into its long-term vision in 2010.
More than 40% of greenhouse gas emissions were produced by buildings in 2005, compared to less than 30% in 2020, according to information presented to the COG board on Wednesday by Maia Davis, a senior environmental planner with the council.
Carbon dioxide emissions from the region's power grid dropped from more than 1,100 pounds/megawatt hour in 2005 to 650 or less by 2020, while the number of third-party certified green buildings increased from fewer than 90 in 2005 to more than 5,300 in 2020.
Meanwhile, the number of electric vehicle charging stations in the region increased from 124 in 2012 to more than 1,200 in 2021.
