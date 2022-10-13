Greenhouse gas emission decreased by at least 24% in the Washington, D.C., region between 2005 and 2020, according to preliminary information presented to local leaders.

A cleaner electrical grid, less driving, and lower commercial energy intensity have all helped the region meet its goal of reducing emissions by 20% less than 2005 levels by 2020, the staff from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments told the council's board of directors Wednesday.

