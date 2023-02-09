The Mount Airy Community Garden is back for its second year and is in need of gardeners, sponsors and volunteers to participate.
Located at 714 Rising Ridge Road in Mount Airy, the garden is a place for the community to come together to enjoy the benefits of growing local, healthy food and learning about sustainable horticultural practices and other environmental topics.
Parking for two to three vehicles is available in the small paved parking area. Additional parking is available along the road.
Large and small plots are available for rent for $50 for a large plot and $25 for a small plot for the season, which runs April 16 to Nov. 15. Registration is currently open.
As a part of renting a plot, gardeners are expected to follow the garden rules and participate in designated cleanup days.
The town will provide some basic tools, which will be marked as town property. Borrowed tools should be cleaned and returned to the storage area when done.
To support this project through funding or construction (i.e., business sponsors, Eagle Scout project or girl scout troops), contact Ashley Collier at 301-829-1424.
