On Tuesday night, the Frederick County Council unanimously passed a bill that would reinstate a rule that requires each acre of forest eliminated for development be replaced in an effort to increase the county’s forests.
The bill, which was introduced by Council member Kai Hagen on behalf of County Executive Jan Gardner, outlines two methods to calculate reforestation requirements, but the county will use whichever one will result in the most reforestation.
The first method is the 1:1 reforestation ratio. The second includes multiple factors that result in different ratios for reforestation ranging from replacing one quarter of all acres removed to replacing two acres for every acre removed.
The Forest Resource Ordinance bill was first workshopped in February but needed to be reintroduced due to interruptions caused by COVID-19.
In a letter to council president M.C. Keegan-Ayer, Erik Fisher, Maryland Assistant Director and Maryland Land Use Planner with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, wrote that “Modeled on state minimum standards, Frederick County’s current law is designed to lose forest acreage. Under this law, the County has experienced thousands of acres of clearing without replacement in areas marked for growth.”
“[The bill] will stop forest loss in Frederick County by adopting an acre-for-acre (1:1, or ‘even’) replacement requirement for new development projects,” he wrote.
After lengthy discussion, the council also tabled another bill meant to reduce the impact of rezoning. Among other things, the bill clarifies environmental resource protection criteria for rezoning requests. The bill will be discussed on the next legislative day.
