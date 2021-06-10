Maryland officials recognized Frederick County government as a state leader in sustainable practices, according to a press release from the state’s Department of Environment.
The county’s commitment to reducing pollution, decreasing electricity usage and ushering in more electric vehicles is part of its membership to the Maryland Green Registry, which connects its 585 members to resources for promoting environmentally-friendly practices throughout the state.
“The coronavirus pandemic has presented many challenges,” Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford said Tuesday in the release. “Members of the Maryland Green Registry have displayed great resilience as they continue to move forward.”
In addition to Frederick County, the registry recognized the Baltimore Community ToolBank, Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company, University of Maryland, Baltimore County and West Nottingham Academy as leaders in sustainable practices.
In particular, the registry recognized the Frederick County government for, among other achievements, working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and eliminating them completely by 2050, according to the release.
Frederick County government also contributed to the registry’s annual environmental goals, which included saving water, fuel and electricity, and reducing carbon dioxide and waste. Collectively, the registry’s member bodies saved $94 million.
