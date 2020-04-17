The Frederick County Office of Sustainability and Environmental Resources is launching a social media campaign to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22.
People are encouraged to take a picture of themselves enjoying nature or demonstrating a way they’ve gone green, according to a news release.
Pictures can then be posted to Facebook or Instagram and tagged #sustainablefcmd and #EarthDay50. People can also tag @sustainablefcmd if they want the photo to be shared by the Office of Sustainability and Environmental Resources.
The office also noted some actions people can do each day leading up to Earth Day to help better the planet. The schedule started Thursday and continues through April 22.
