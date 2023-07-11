Ahead of Frederick County’s residential household hazardous waste drop-off this weekend, the county’s Division of Solid Waste and Recycling shared tips for residents in anticipation of heavy traffic, as well as reminders on what items will be accepted at the event.
The drop-off will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Harry Grove Stadium’s upper parking lot on Stadium Drive.
The Division of Solid Waste and Recycling suggests that residents have their information ready, including proof of address and the materials being dropped off. Only waste from residential addresses will be accepted.
Residents should also expect long lines at the drop-off and the possibility of heavy traffic.
Some acceptable items include aerosol paints, brake fluid, flares, insecticides, smoke detectors and other materials marked as “hazardous” or “toxic.”
Some unacceptable items include antifreeze, explosives, firearms, fire extinguishers, liquid paint and radioactive materials.
A flyer for the event lists how to specifically dispose of some of the unacceptable items.
