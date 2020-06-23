The Frederick County Division of Planning and Permitting is working to stop unpermitted logging taking place on about 10 acres on Sugarloaf Mountain.
The property, located on Stewart Hill Road in Adamstown, is owned by Robert Thacker. Local contractor Brian Blickenstaff of Blickenstaff Logging, Inc. is doing the work.
On June 17, Gary Hessong, deputy director of the county division, said a stop work order had been ignored and that citations were being issued in an effort to get the logging to stop.
“We do have a permit application but a permit has not been issued,” Hessong said, adding that a permit can be issued, but the requirements have to be met. “They haven’t submitted all the necessary information in order for us to review the permit and make a decision whether it’s compliant with the requirements."
On May 14 and again on May 19, the applicants were made aware that an application they first submitted was incorrect and that they needed to submit a different application and a custom plan, Hessong said.
On June 8, they were alerted by some neighbors that logging had started, despite no permit being issued, and a stop work order was issued. Citations followed.
“We’re in the process of working with them to come into compliance as we have been since May 14,” Hessong said.
In a statement emailed on June 21, Thacker wrote, in part, that he contacted a logger to remove 142 trees from his property.
“Most of the trees threaten my home and vehicles,” he wrote. “I have selected the trees to be removed from my home and the power lines that service my home and others. Also to expand upon my yard and make it easier to mow and maintain. We applied for the permit multiple times with the County which they have still not approved or disapproved in over 3 months.”
An environmental threat
In a June 5 letter to the Department of Permits and Inspections, Michael Kashiwagi, Western II Regional Manager with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, wrote that the logging falls within the Bear Branch watershed. The watershed “supports the last remaining naturally reproducing brook trout population in the southern part of Frederick County.”
“Freshwater Fisheries is concerned about the potential negative impacts that logging could have to Bear Branch's brook trout population,” he wrote. “If a large number of mature trees are removed from the property it could have severe negative consequences on downstream stream conditions.”
He also wrote that erosion from “exposed ground can increase silt and sediment runoff into the stream.”
“This damages brook trout habitat and can smother eggs/fry as they are developing. The steep terrain and slopes along Stewart Hill Road also increase the potential for adverse runoff following rain events,” according to the letter.
Kashiwagi asked if a permit could contain additional requirements “that protect the streamside management zone and reduce/prevent erosion and runoff.”
In a June 17 letter, Joseph Hinson, president of the Maryland Forests Association, Inc., wrote, “Mr. Blickenstaff is awaiting county approval of a harvesting permit. Although he apparently has followed all the established procedures for the permit application, he has encountered some confusion regarding the County’s permit requirements.”
Hinson's letter includes observations from a number of people that Hinson said visited the property. These observations include that the area will not be clearcut and, “we do not foresee any problems with adequate, desirable natural regeneration.” It also states that, “it would appear a buffer management plan would not be required.”
Buffers help decrease pollution and control erosion.
The letter also states that, “The existing vegetative buffers and distance (over 1,000 feet) from the harvesting site should pose no significant risk to Bear Branch stream or its fish habitat.”
A Forest Management and Harvest Plan was submitted online on June 18. The document states that the property was examined by Shenandoah Forestry Services. It includes information about soils, streams and wildlife.
Recommendations state that no stream is located on the property, and that the harvest is removing over-mature, mature, and dead and dying trees to “maintain the health of the forest.”
And while Sugarloaf Mountain is included in a list of forestlands in the Resource Conservation Zoning District in the Livable Frederick Master Plan, “Timber harvesting is permitted in all zoning districts with an approved logging permit.”
Additionally, in a letter attached to the Forest Management and Harvest Plan, Anne Hairston-Strang, associate director of the Maryland Forest Service, states that the “proposed harvest” is less than 10 acres, “a small fraction of the watershed, and is a partial harvest where surrounding root systems and remaining trees will rapidly tap into water no longer taken up by removed trees.”
She also writes that the area drains into an in-line pond that would catch sediment.
On June 23, the planning and zoning review was still listed as “resubmittal required,” with the comment that a custom forest plan needs to be submitted.
Thacker's statement notes that no trees have been removed from the property, but that it would be a waste to cut them and let them lay.
“I’m not building, developing, or grading the property at all. This is a selective harvest of timber which has been done by every one of my neighbors,” Thacker wrote.
