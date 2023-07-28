Quantum Loophole meeting
Steve Black, president of the Sugarloaf Alliance, at podium, speaks in opposition to a floodplain exemption for Quantum Loophole during a meeting at Winchester Hall on Thursday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

In a 2-1 vote, the Frederick County Board of Zoning Appeals approved an exemption to let Quantum Loophole and its subcontractors install fiber optic infrastructure through multiple floodplain sites within the county.

The board hosted a public hearing on Thursday to consider an application by Telcon Services, a subcontractor working on Quantum Loophole's fiber optic project.

(4) comments

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Steve Black did a great job! [thumbup]

Greg F
Greg F

Whomever is approving this needs a thorough audit. They should be watched for excess spending because someone’s getting payola for this approval.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quotes:

"Since August 2022, the fiber optic project has garnered over 70 violations from the department, some of which were repeated across multiple inspection reports.

Some repeated violations include non-stormwater discharges into waterways, visible pollutants observed in waterways or in a position likely to pollute waterways, acting not in accordance with the approved plan and permit conditions, the presence of an unauthorized pipe installed in a tributary to the Monocacy River and unapproved boring additives present onsite."

~

"Peter Blood, an executive committee member of the Sugarloaf Alliance, brought up Quantum Loophole's ongoing noncompliance violations in Montgomery County, as well as the company's previous violations for discharging 72,000 gallons of water a day for over a month from the former Alcoa Eastalco smelting plant site..."

~

"Board of Appeals member John Greenwell said the board could revoke the special exemption if Quantum Loophole violates its conditions."

What a ridiculous statement. After 40-some violations in MoCo and 70 here in FredCo resulting in no more than warnings(!), we're supposed to believe there is something QLoop would do that would result in the Board of Appeals actually revoking their special exemption?!!

It is painfully obvious that QLoop can do whatever they want. MDE might as well shut down for all they are doing to enforce the law. Seriously, why does MDE even exist? It's as if every defendant in District and Circuit Court were found not guilty, no matter what the evidence showed.

To be fair and equitable, every person and business in the state of Maryland should be exempt from all environmental regulations. Obviously I'm not actually suggesting that, but what are we supposed to think when the MDE just ignores dozens of violations of the law -- and then the Board of Appeals grants a special exemption?! At a minimum it sends the message that it's open season on the environment in Maryland.

Just a reminder:

https://dgtlinfra.com/top-data-center-companies/

QLoop is #105 of 250. There are PLENTY of other companies out there -- ones that would not intentionally break our laws and then treat us like we're idiots by blaming all of their violations on "miscommunication".

MommaCat1

I watched the meeting virtually and the actions of the board seemed rather strange during the final vote-abstaining is a poor excuse then voting nay then backtracking..I also felt sorry for the county attorney who was obviously not looking forward to trying the denial appeal in court against QL's legal team if the vote had stood to deny the application..but the board should of considered the arguments of the citizens regarding the definition of a utility and what the hardship case was..Revoking the permit after the damage is done doesn't fix the trust issues QL has with the community based on their past violations on almost every permit they have been issued...

