In a 2-1 vote, the Frederick County Board of Zoning Appeals approved an exemption to let Quantum Loophole and its subcontractors install fiber optic infrastructure through multiple floodplain sites within the county.
The board hosted a public hearing on Thursday to consider an application by Telcon Services, a subcontractor working on Quantum Loophole's fiber optic project.
Dozens in the audience wore green shirts, indicating their opposition to the exemption. Opponents cited a need for more details about the environmental and safety implications of installing fiber optics through floodplain land and their lack of trust in Quantum Loophole.
Quantum Loophole is currently constructing a fiber optic cable ring to connect a data center development underway in Frederick County to the "Data Center Alley" in Northern Virginia. The fiber ring will span areas in Frederick and Montgomery counties in Maryland and Loudoun County in Virginia.
In its application on behalf of Quantum Loophole's project, Telcon Services said fiber optic installation is underway in non-floodplain areas.
The installation of fiber optics in floodplains will be entirely underground, and no permanent damage would occur to floodplains, according to the application.
A floodplain is any area susceptible to flooding by any water source, as defined by the Federal Emergency Management Administration. Floodplains can absorb thousands of gallons of excess water, helping to protect surrounding areas from flooding.
As part of the project, fiber optics would be installed through three floodplain areas. These areas are near where New Design Road intersects with the C&O Canal. To install fiber optics, Quantum Loophole and its subcontractors must drill into the floodplain, insert the infrastructure and close up the ground again.
'No permanent change'
Bill Williams, chief operating officer for Quantum Loophole, was among those who testified for the floodplain exemption. He said Quantum Loophole and its subcontractors have prioritized placing the fiber optic cables alongside other existing utility infrastructure, such as transmission lines and gas utility lines.
Williams said the project construction would not permanently damage the floodplain and Quantum Loophole intends to "make sure everything's restored to pre-disturbance conditions" after the installation.
"The whole effort here is to minimize the amount of disturbance that we do in these floodplain areas. We're not doing anything out of the ordinary," he said. "There's no activity in any regulated floodway. ... There is no permanent change to on-site or off-site floodplain elevations or ground cover. There is no increased flood hazard risk to surrounding properties."
Rich Paul-Hus, Quantum Loophole's vice president of sales and development, said the fiber optic ring will benefit Frederick County by connecting the county and Maryland broadband carriers to other prominent data center communities.
"Over time, you'll see some of the most robust connectivity developed, not directly by us, but as a function of what we're doing," Paul-Hus said. "We're bringing a massive network ... up to the site ... and that will catalyze a lot of connectivity over time."
The Maryland Department of the Environment has done multiple compliance inspection reports since August 2022 on Quantum Loophole's fiber optic installation taking place in Montgomery County.
Since August 2022, the fiber optic project has garnered over 70 violations from the department, some of which were repeated across multiple inspection reports.
Some repeated violations include non-stormwater discharges into waterways, visible pollutants observed in waterways or in a position likely to pollute waterways, acting not in accordance with the approved plan and permit conditions, the presence of an unauthorized pipe installed in a tributary to the Monocacy River and unapproved boring additives present onsite.
In a statement to the News-Post, Quantum Loophole wrote that "[b]oring and installation of underground vaults to hold fiber optic cables is a standard practice that is used for utility and communications lines in counties and cities across the United States and around the world," including within Frederick County prior to the company's own project.
Public trust
One attendee on Thursday, Jon Sewell, spoke in favor of the floodplain exemption for Quantum Loophole's project. Sewell said his property is in a floodplain site in the application.
"Based on the drawings that I've seen and the discussions I've had with them [Quantum Loophole], I have not had an issue with it," he said. "They've worked on other properties I have control over and have not seen a problem yet. The concern is: Are things going to be followed? And so far, they have, at least from my experience."
Others in the audience voiced staunch opposition to granting Quantum Loophole the exemption and implored the Board of Appeals to either deny the application or delay the vote to obtain more information on the project.
Peter Blood, an executive committee member of the Sugarloaf Alliance, brought up Quantum Loophole's ongoing noncompliance violations in Montgomery County, as well as the company's previous violations for discharging 72,000 gallons of water a day for over a month from the former Alcoa Eastalco smelting plant site, where the company plans to build a large campus of data centers.
Blood said Quantum Loophole needs to do more than pledge complaince and should follow up on promises with actions.
"Let them earn back public trust by requiring they fix all wrongs before proceeding," he said. "Before being allowed to again drill and operate in the floodplain, QLoop should be in compliance with all applicable regulations, resolve all outstanding MDE violations and prove its river and floodplain crossings occur at the least risky points."
Adamstown resident Hope Green, who owns multiple properties including a farm by Tuscarora Creek, told the board she was concerned that operations on floodplains could affect the land's ability to absorb excess water and decrease flooding protections, especially with possible future heavy precipitation due to climate change.
"If you grant QLoop the exception, you're putting us at risk. We will have hardship, not them. ... We were here first," she said. "We're the real stakeholders because of the risks we face."
Multiple attendees said they wanted Quantum Loophole and its subcontractors to prove that operating on floodplain areas is the least risky path of installation and that there are no other reasonable alternatives.
Pros and cons
Board of Appeals member John Greenwell said the board could revoke the special exemption if Quantum Loophole violates its conditions.
But another board member, Dan Lawton, said that even though the application meets requirements for the exemption — including securing required authorizations from the Maryland Department of the Environment and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers — he was concerned about the level of public unease and noncompliance violations.
A motion to approve the application passed, with support from Greenwell and board Vice Chair Shannon Bohrer, prompting sighs and exclamations of disbelief and frustration from the audience.
Lawton voted against the motion. Board member Gerald Ziemba abstained.
Ziemba told the News-Post that he abstained because he felt that agreeing would suggest he is fine with the number of previous violations Quantum Loophole has had related to this project. However, a denial would drag out the process of hearings on the application.
In a statement to the News-Post, the Sugarloaf Alliance stated that the group disagrees with the board's decision and that the voting process was poorly managed, with confusion about who would abstain.
"[T]he Alliance will continue to scrutinize the QLoop project and alert regulators and the community to any environmental transgressions or overly hazardous plans," Steve Black, president of the Sugarloaf Alliance, said in the statement. "If you want to raise chickens in your backyard, you go through more public hearings than this project has so far."
(4) comments
Steve Black did a great job! [thumbup]
Whomever is approving this needs a thorough audit. They should be watched for excess spending because someone’s getting payola for this approval.
Quotes:
"Since August 2022, the fiber optic project has garnered over 70 violations from the department, some of which were repeated across multiple inspection reports.
Some repeated violations include non-stormwater discharges into waterways, visible pollutants observed in waterways or in a position likely to pollute waterways, acting not in accordance with the approved plan and permit conditions, the presence of an unauthorized pipe installed in a tributary to the Monocacy River and unapproved boring additives present onsite."
~
"Peter Blood, an executive committee member of the Sugarloaf Alliance, brought up Quantum Loophole's ongoing noncompliance violations in Montgomery County, as well as the company's previous violations for discharging 72,000 gallons of water a day for over a month from the former Alcoa Eastalco smelting plant site..."
~
"Board of Appeals member John Greenwell said the board could revoke the special exemption if Quantum Loophole violates its conditions."
What a ridiculous statement. After 40-some violations in MoCo and 70 here in FredCo resulting in no more than warnings(!), we're supposed to believe there is something QLoop would do that would result in the Board of Appeals actually revoking their special exemption?!!
It is painfully obvious that QLoop can do whatever they want. MDE might as well shut down for all they are doing to enforce the law. Seriously, why does MDE even exist? It's as if every defendant in District and Circuit Court were found not guilty, no matter what the evidence showed.
To be fair and equitable, every person and business in the state of Maryland should be exempt from all environmental regulations. Obviously I'm not actually suggesting that, but what are we supposed to think when the MDE just ignores dozens of violations of the law -- and then the Board of Appeals grants a special exemption?! At a minimum it sends the message that it's open season on the environment in Maryland.
Just a reminder:
https://dgtlinfra.com/top-data-center-companies/
QLoop is #105 of 250. There are PLENTY of other companies out there -- ones that would not intentionally break our laws and then treat us like we're idiots by blaming all of their violations on "miscommunication".
I watched the meeting virtually and the actions of the board seemed rather strange during the final vote-abstaining is a poor excuse then voting nay then backtracking..I also felt sorry for the county attorney who was obviously not looking forward to trying the denial appeal in court against QL's legal team if the vote had stood to deny the application..but the board should of considered the arguments of the citizens regarding the definition of a utility and what the hardship case was..Revoking the permit after the damage is done doesn't fix the trust issues QL has with the community based on their past violations on almost every permit they have been issued...
