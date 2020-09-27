An obstacle course, boat racing and sailor hat making were just some features of Cub Scout Pack 1191’s Recycled Regatta event Sunday.
The Mount Airy Cub Scout pack held the event outside at American Legion Gold Star Post #191.
“When I was a young scout, we had a … wooden boat, sailboat regatta and normally that requires like going home and sanding and finishing a boat and you would bring it in,” said Bill Maloid, assistant cub master of Cub Scout Pack 1191. “The concept for the Recycled Regatta was to use recycled materials, which are free … and also then this year, we recognized that Earth Day was canceled, so we wanted to reinforce recycling to the scouts.”
The children had several different areas to visit. These included an area for recycled water bottle rockets, a recycling tote obstacle course, a station to use recycled paper to fold sailor’s hats, boat making and boat racing.
The event was the first pack meeting of the season, which runs during the school year and typically meets the third or fourth Sunday of every month. In the summer, there’s a more optional program that includes activities such as hiking.
As for what he hoped the children would take away from the event, Maloid said, socialization, learning problem solving, reinforcing what they know about recycling, some science and physical activity.
“It’s a little bit of everything,” he said. “It’s basically, they have fun and they learn stuff but they don’t know they’re learning anything.”
Anthony Grotte, 9, was also at Recycled Regatta Sunday. He said he’s been a Cub Scout member for about four years.
He said he was looking forward to reusing trash that people normally throw away and making his boat.
“I like racing,” he said.
Lincoln Morris, 7, said he was looking forward to the possibility of a pool noodle fight at the end of Recycled Regatta, but also enjoyed making his sailor’s hat out of newspaper.
He’s no stranger to recycling either.
“If you just throw away plastic and metal into the trash .. they’ll just dump that all in the ocean,” he said. “So you need to sort, because everyday trash gets thrown in the ocean and more sea life is dying and choking on it everyday.”
Lincoln said it’s important that people recycle because “if the ocean doesn’t exist, then we wouldn’t exist.”
