Swimming will not be allowed in the lake area of Cunningham Falls State Park for the rest of the season.
Below-average rainfall and above-average air temperatures have caused low water levels, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website.
Other activities, including hiking, fishing and boating are still available.
“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to balance the recreational and natural resources of the park,” the DNR alert reads in part.
Cunningham Falls State Park is located in Thurmont. April through October, the park is open from 8 a.m. to sunset and reservations can be made by calling 301-271-7574 or emailing cunninghamgambrill.statepark@maryland.gov.
