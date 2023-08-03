Aligned Data Centers’ request for an exemption from obtaining a certificate of public convenience and necessity has been denied, delaying the proposed installation of 168 diesel generators as part of data center development on Quantum Loophole’s site near Adamstown.
The Maryland Public Service Commission voted on Wednesday to deny Aligned’s application to forego obtaining a certificate of public convenience and necessity.
Commissioners raised concerns at the meeting about potential environmental impacts of the generators.
A certificate of public convenience and necessity “provides authority for a person to construct or modify a new generating station or high-voltage transmission lines,” according to the commission’s website.
The staff from the Energy and Analysis Planning Division within the Public Service Commission recommended that the application be approved and granted an exception from having to obtain a certificate.
According to the division’s analysis, approving this exemption “avoids the additional cost and time of a review” and would be consistent with Maryland policy that promotes constructing new data centers.
Obtaining an exemption would have allowed Aligned Data Centers to move forward to get other approvals and authorizations from other entities such as the Maryland Department of the Environment and Frederick County.
Aligned received site plan approval on May 10 from the Frederick County Planning Commission to build a data center with 42 diesel generators on the former Alcoa Eastalco smelting plant site.
The company filed an application for a certificate of public convenience and necessity exemption on May 12.
The 168 proposed diesel generators include the 42 generators from the approved data center site plan, as well as generators for future data centers that may be built on the campus.
In its application for the exemption, Aligned Data Centers wrote that these generators would only be operated in cases of power outages, testing, and preventative and corrective maintenance.
The company also said the construction of the 168 generators would take place over several years as the data center campus continues to be developed.
Each generator would be 3 megawatts, resulting in a total of 504 megawatts of power generation eventually being installed.
At the commission meeting, Rick Sparkman, senior director for data center engineering at Aligned, said that in the event of a utility outage across the data center campus, all of the generators would start up to provide backup power, rather than only a few turning on.
Commissioner Bonnie Suchman said that, to her, the generators don’t seem to operate like separate pieces, but rather operate as a 504-megawatt system.
“I’m having a lot of trouble understanding staff’s position that these are separate entities,” she said. “To me, this is a power plant on your system.”
She also asked Aligned if the company had considered any alternatives to diesel generators and expressed concerns about the environmental consequences associated with diesel generators.
Sparkman told Suchman that diesel is “the most effective way” to provide energy as quickly as possible, which is necessary during possible power drops or outages.
Commission Chair Frederick Hoover said he was concerned about how long the generators could be running in the case of significant power outages that could last for extended periods of time.
The motion to deny the request for an exemption and have Aligned go through the certificate of public convenience and necessity process passed unanimously.
Reaching on Thursday, a spokesperson for Aligned said the company had no comments on its next steps.
So if you want to listen to adults discuss data center impacts here’s the link:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=E8zcvJyQx9g
Go forward to 54 minutes.
The tech bros just hit a Commission that is not starry eyed over being cool like NoVa
Wow! Those commissioners are hard core.
Definitely not "Iowa Nice."
One thing I heard someone with the company say that seems false is that they need the secondary backup to be ready within *20 seconds*. The primary backup (inverters and batteries) can be designed to operate for as long as necessary -- much longer than 20 seconds. Obviously the company does not want to purchase more batteries than they absolutely have to. It seems like they are simply trying to obtain the lowest cost per MW of backup power.
No doubt diesel is the cheapest alternative, but there are others.
And now for something completely different...
Anyone who has read my comments knows that I am not exactly a QLoop booster. That said, as the article pointed out, these generators would only be used for back-up power.
My understanding is that data centers have two (2) utility feeds (normal and emergency) as well as a UPS -- batteries and inverters -- for short-term outages. If the power fails, the inverters turn on within milliseconds. They provide power until the generators start up and stabilize.
One option to reduce the need for the generators is a LOT more batteries. Instead of enough capacity to run the data center for (say) 1/2 hour, install enough battery capacity for (say) 3-4 hours. Many power outages are relatively short. It might be possible to all but eliminate the need to run the generators (although they would still be required).
Maybe this is impractical, but how about a large natural gas line that would feed the natural gas fueled generators? Much cleaner burning and an endless supply.
If they do go with diesel, modern diesel emissions controls are very effective -- however generators may be exempt. Can you say, "Rollin' coal"?
I still believe QLoop should not be rewarded for intentionally breaking our laws. There are plenty of companies that operate data centers -- I'm sure a few are honest and do what they are told.
OH-TOO-BAD!
AGGRAVATION! [cool]
Utilizing the site of the East Alco plant is a godsend, but what changed after the site plan approval to require an additional 126 generators?
Wow!
168 diesel generators as part of data center development….so environmentally sound.
Don’t forget, this is just for the first QL customer. That’s right the 168 generators are just the start. Aligned only bought 84ac (?). The site is 2000 ac +
