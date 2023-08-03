Eastalco Site
The site of the now-demolished Eastalco aluminum plant on Manor Woods Road near Adamstown.

 Staff file photo by Graham Cullen

Aligned Data Centers’ request for an exemption from obtaining a certificate of public convenience and necessity has been denied, delaying the proposed installation of 168 diesel generators as part of data center development on Quantum Loophole’s site near Adamstown.

The Maryland Public Service Commission voted on Wednesday to deny Aligned’s application to forego obtaining a certificate of public convenience and necessity.

(8) comments

TheLorax1

So if you want to listen to adults discuss data center impacts here’s the link:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=E8zcvJyQx9g

Go forward to 54 minutes.

The tech bros just hit a Commission that is not starry eyed over being cool like NoVa

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Wow! Those commissioners are hard core.

Definitely not "Iowa Nice."

One thing I heard someone with the company say that seems false is that they need the secondary backup to be ready within *20 seconds*. The primary backup (inverters and batteries) can be designed to operate for as long as necessary -- much longer than 20 seconds. Obviously the company does not want to purchase more batteries than they absolutely have to. It seems like they are simply trying to obtain the lowest cost per MW of backup power.

No doubt diesel is the cheapest alternative, but there are others.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

And now for something completely different...

Anyone who has read my comments knows that I am not exactly a QLoop booster. That said, as the article pointed out, these generators would only be used for back-up power.

My understanding is that data centers have two (2) utility feeds (normal and emergency) as well as a UPS -- batteries and inverters -- for short-term outages. If the power fails, the inverters turn on within milliseconds. They provide power until the generators start up and stabilize.

One option to reduce the need for the generators is a LOT more batteries. Instead of enough capacity to run the data center for (say) 1/2 hour, install enough battery capacity for (say) 3-4 hours. Many power outages are relatively short. It might be possible to all but eliminate the need to run the generators (although they would still be required).

Maybe this is impractical, but how about a large natural gas line that would feed the natural gas fueled generators? Much cleaner burning and an endless supply.

If they do go with diesel, modern diesel emissions controls are very effective -- however generators may be exempt. Can you say, "Rollin' coal"?

I still believe QLoop should not be rewarded for intentionally breaking our laws. There are plenty of companies that operate data centers -- I'm sure a few are honest and do what they are told.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

OH-TOO-BAD!

AGGRAVATION! [cool]

Acarpel

Utilizing the site of the East Alco plant is a godsend, but what changed after the site plan approval to require an additional 126 generators?

TheLorax1

Wow!

Greg F
Greg F

168 diesel generators as part of data center development….so environmentally sound.

TheLorax1

Don’t forget, this is just for the first QL customer. That’s right the 168 generators are just the start. Aligned only bought 84ac (?). The site is 2000 ac +

