As the climate continues to change as a result of accumulating greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, drought will be a regular experience in Frederick County. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, these extended dry periods will follow extreme storms.
Additionally, 2020-2021 precipitation data for Emmitsburg indicate conditions that have been found locally, with growing season precipitation reductions for 2020 passing into the first three months of 2021. So far, only 1.17 inches has fallen in March of this year, while the average monthly rainfall is 3.45 inches.
What do long, dry periods, or drought, mean for Frederick County? In dry conditions such as those we are experiencing, human health is impacted by increases in small particulate matter, exacerbating respiratory problems for at-risk members of our community.
A second concern is the threat posed to crop production, as silking and pollination in corn can be reduced by hot, dry conditions. Nicole Fiorellino, University of Maryland assistant professor and extension agronomist, reports that yield can be reduced up to 50 percent. This may be more prevalent in parts of the county with low concentrations of soil organic matter. Water storage increases in soils with abundant organic matter, with gains of 20,000 more gallons per acre for every 1 percent increase in these carbon-rich materials (roots, dead leaves, grasses, microbes, fungi, etc.). Hence, these organic-rich soils act as water reservoirs in periods of drought.
For other valued crops, severe damage is also recognized. Many vegetables (squash, peppers, tomatoes) and fruits (apples, blueberries) suffer yield reductions and unsightly products.
Periods of drought also lead to lower than normal water levels in local waters, allowing sunlight to reach the bottom of creeks, streams and rivers to warm these systems and support growth of bottom algae and cyanobacteria (formerly known as blue-green algae). The latter group has multiple species with some producing compounds toxic to wildlife and requiring increased treatment in drinking water facilities.
As stream temperatures rise under drought-induced low flow and water level conditions, they become uninhabitable to native fish like brook trout and threaten muskie populations of the upper Potomac that require cold-water, spring-fed areas along the shore. Extended dry conditions also increase the possibility of wildfires, which threaten forests and natural habitats and cause respiratory distress and destruction of property and livelihoods.
Hence, along with extreme heat and intense storms, this aspect of the changing local climate, very dry conditions, poses serious concerns for public health, the agricultural community and native plants and animals.
Conditions are predicted to worsen in the next decades, but reducing these risks to our residents and local economy are being explored in the City and County Climate Emergency Mobilization Work Group project. Go to MobilizeFrederick.org for more details.
