Pollination classes, gardening tips, crafts for children and more will be on display at a community garden outside Frederick this weekend.
The Frederick County Master Gardeners at The Frederick News-Post Pollinator Garden/Community Plots invite the community to celebrate Earth Awareness Day on Saturday, according to a news release from the group.
The free outdoor event will occur from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the gardens adjacent to the News-Post building at 351 Ballenger Center Drive. There will be no access to the FNP office building during the event.
Activities will include short classes on the importance of pollination and how to create a successful garden. Visitors will have the chance to learn about the roles bees play in the environment. Child-size beekeeper suits will be available for children who want to get close to the hives.
Youngsters can also participate in a scavenger hunt, make butterfly crafts and attend age-appropriate classes, according to the release.
In addition, head gardener David Muns will speak about vegetable gardening and take guests through the community plots, pointing out gardening practices and crops.
Educational topics will span composting, pest management, rain barrels and stormwater runoff. The Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin will display “creek critters” and explain their relationship to water quality, the release said.
The event will be rescheduled if rain comes. Organizers ask that visitors to the gardens stay on the paths and not pick any flowers or vegetables.
More information can be found at facebook.com/mastergardenersfrederickcountymaryland.
