The ordinance brought the plan up to the standards of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Najila Ahsan, Emmitsburg’s town planner, said at the meeting.
The update was needed for the town to continue to qualify for the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and be eligible for relief funds in the case of a disaster, Ahsan said.
The National Flood Insurance Program is a flood insurance program administered by FEMA. It sells flood insurance through more than 50 companies, or through a direct portal, according to FEMA’s website.
Over 23,000 “communities” in the U.S. are NFIP eligible, meaning business owners, property owners, and renters can purchase the insurance, according to FEMA’s website.
FEMA also provides disaster relief funds to governments after emergencies.
As part of FEMA’s flood mapping update process, local communities must update their ordinances, which the Maryland Department of the Environment helps facilitate, department spokesman Jay Apperson wrote in an email.
Emmitsburg’s ordinance included updates to links to forms for new construction in flood hazard areas.
The Emmitsburg update also changed the code to prevent basement floors that are below grade from being built in flood hazard areas in residential and nonresidential businesses, Ahsan said at the meeting.
Matthew Smith, a contractor for MDE, added changes to the ordinance to ensure it was up to FEMA standards, Ahsan wrote in an email after the meeting.
Emmitsburg’s Planning Commission approved the changes on July 5, according to Ahsan.
FEMA notified communities in Frederick County of the requirement to review and update ordinances after receiving new maps six months, 90 days, and 30 days before the new maps go into effect, Apperson wrote. The maps are effective on Aug. 1.
The NFIP provides about $15 billion in flood protection to Maryland, Apperson wrote.
Frederick County was informed by a FEMA contractor this week that it has met the requirements, according to Apperson.
The meeting was held specifically to ensure the ordinance was approved by deadline, Commissioner Cliff Sweeney said after the meeting.
