Emmitsburg flood map

Emmitsburg's flood map was discussed at a Board of Commissioners meeting Monday. New maps for Frederick County go into effect on Aug. 1, Jay Apperson, a spokesman for the Maryland Department of the Environment, wrote in an email.

 Courtesy of the town of Emmitsburg

The Emmitsburg Board of Commissioners on Monday approved an update to the town’s floodplain management ordinance to meet federal requirements.

The ordinance brought the plan up to the standards of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Najila Ahsan, Emmitsburg’s town planner, said at the meeting.

